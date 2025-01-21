Fabio Fognini teases $100 million-worth Michael Phelps as Italian playfully targets LA Olympics 2028 with swimming training

Fabio Fognini is known around the world for his victories on the tennis courts, but the Italian athlete attempted to take success in a different sport in his latest update. Fognini went as far as to send a word of caution to the Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps.

While tennis has been Fabio Fognini's passion, the athlete is jokingly determined to beat Michael Phelps' records in the swimming pool. The Italiam was not present at this year's Australian Open, pulling out at the last minute before his opener against Grigor Dimitrov.

However, Fognini seems to be having plenty of fun in his free time, as evidence by his latest Instagram story.The story shows Fabio Fognini about to take a dive in a large pool. The tennis player jokingly tagged Olympic medalist Michael Phelps to let him know that his swimming records might be in jeopardy.

"I'm sorry," Fognini captioned the story, in response to a friend saying he was targetting the 2028 Olympics.

Fabio Fognini vows to break Michael Phelps' records in the swimming pool | Image Source: Instagram

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian athlete of all time, with 28 medals to his name -- 23 of which are gold. His net worth is currently estimated at $100 million (Source: Celebrity net worth) and he has won 66 gold medals at different events.

Fabio Fognini's Rivalry Against Rafael Nadal

Fabio Fognini might be having fun in the swimming pool, but he's dearly missed in the tennis court. With the Australian Open taking place in Melbourne, it's easy to look back at the 2021 edition of the event. Then, Rafael Nadal prevented Fognini from reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament.

This encounter took place years after Fabio Fognini shocked the world by taking out Rafael Nadal in the 2015 U.S. Open. The rivalry between the two was heavily dominated by the Spaniard. But the four times Fognini managed to get past Nadal were matches the tennis community would never forget.

Just in 2015 alone, Fabio Fognini defeated Rafael Nadal on three separate occasions. That year wasn't one of the best in Nadal's career, and the Spaniard's shape on the court allowed Fognini to take the advantage in Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and in New York City. His rivalry against Rafael Nadal has been only one of the impressive narratives Fognini has been a part of over the course of his career.

