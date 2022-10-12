"Fabulously refreshing to see him still very capable of putting his foot down against quality opponents" - Tennis fans pleasantly surprised to see Andy Murray take down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Gijon

Andy Murray continued his surprisingly good form in 2022, taking down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Gijon Open. Facing off against the sixth seed in his opener at the ATP 250 event, Murray showed signs of his vintage self, besting the Spaniard 7-5, 6-2.

The 2022 season has seen the three-time Grand Slam champion continuously better himself and the victory against Davidovich Fokina was the latest cherry on top, as Murray never let go of the higher-ranked player from the very first point.

Tennis fans on social media were pleasantly surprised with the win and many commented that it has been a long time since they saw the former World No. 1 put on such a ruthless and efficient display of tennis.

"We've spent so many matches over the past few years watching Andy Murray grind through tough opening sets and then fade away quickly in the second and third so it's fabulously refreshing to see him still very capable of putting his foot down against quality opponents," a fan tweeted.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 We've spent so many matches over the past few years watching Andy Murray grind through tough opening sets and then fade away quickly in the second and third so it's fabulously refreshing to see him still very capable of putting his foot down against quality opponents.

Another user was glad to see the veteran Brit enjoying himself on the tour, adding that it was heartwarming to see him turn back the clock and beat a promising youngster.

"Oh he thoroughly enjoyed this, dear Andy did! Beating a young prolific player. Really heart-warming to watch how much he was appreciated by the crowd and also how happy he was to be playing in new places of the tour after all these years."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Cracking win and encouraging performance from Andy Murray to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 in Gijon.



Murray trailed 2-4 but got his teeth into the match and refused to let go. Vintage.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Novak Djokovic earlier this year and Andy Murray just beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina today so in a way, Andy Murray also just beat Novak Djokovic today...

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



For his 1st official match since US Open at Gijon, Andy scores a good win vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2



( @tennistv)

Andy Murray's back!For his 1st official match since US Open at Gijon, Andy scores a good win vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2@tennistv) Andy Murray's back! 👋For his 1st official match since US Open at Gijon, Andy scores a good win vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 (🎥 @tennistv) https://t.co/AWbJlO1ENQ

LTA @the_LTA



@TennisTV

"What a big win for @andy_murray ... that is why he still lives and breathes tennis"

ఆదిత్య శ్రీ రామ్ @adityaSR701



Slow start...... Solid finish



Let's goo second set Andy Murray's first set tactics was similar to Team World's at the #lavercup2022

Andy Murray takes on either Pedro Cachin or Alexey Vatutin in 2R of Gijon Open

Andy Murray at the Gijon Open

Following his victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Andy Murray will lock horns with either Pedro Cachin or qualifier Alexey Vatutin in the second round of the 2022 Gijon Open.

The Brit is yet to lock horns with either player on the ATP tour till date and will be facing off against the winner for the first time in his career. A win in the second round would most likely pit him against third seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals, while second seed Pablo Carreno Busta is expected to be the semifinal opponent.

Meanwhile, top seed Andrey Rublev is the overwhelming favorite to reach the summit clash from the top half of the draw, while former US Open champion Dominic Thiem also remains in Rublev's section, eager to turn his season around.

