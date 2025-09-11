"Fake, clout chaser"; "An attention seeker" - Carlos Alcaraz fans call out Brooks Nader after SI swimsuit model's sister confirm their relationship

Carlos Alcaraz and Brooks Nader’s relationship was recently confirmed by the latter's sister. However, fans were quick to express their disbelief over the relationship while labelling Nader an ‘attention-seeker.”Nader is best known as an SI Swimsuit model. The 28-year-old has also made an appearance on hit reality TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Earlier this month, Nader was rumoured to be dating Jannik Sinner after her sister, Grace Ann, stated that the model had received messages from an athlete whose name “rhymes with winner”.However, Brooks Nader later denied these rumours in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, while implying that she was dating Carlos Alcaraz. Most recently, the American's sister Grace Ann confirmed this news, telling E!News,“The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”Reacting to this, one fan on X wrote,“Fake, clout chaser.”M's mom @rrthasinaLINK“Fake, clout chaser.”Another fan called Nader an ‘attention-seeker’ writing,“First, she said, *I’m talking to a tennis player whose name rhymes with winner* Then she corrected herself, saying «No, you’re close not ‘sinner,’ but the one whose match I attended (Carlos)». And now this, I know what you are, an attention seeker.” Ndz17 @narimene261709LINK“First, she said, *I’m talking to a tennis player whose name rhymes with winner* Then she corrected herself, saying «No, you’re close not ‘sinner,’ but the one whose match I attended (Carlos)». And now this, I know what you are, an attention seeker.”Here is how other fans reacted to Alcaraz’s new romance:“This is false,” one tennis enthusiast wrote.“Does Carlos know they're dating?” one X user exclaimed.“Would not gaf if this is true but I'm almost 100% confident that these two have never interacted ever,” a second user commented.“I just don't see it,” yet another fan chimed in.Carlos Alcaraz celebrates US Open win with champagne and his teamAlcaraz on the New York City Trophy Tour (Image Source: Getty)Meanwhile, on the tennis end of things, Carlos Alcaraz was most recently seen in action at the US Open. The Spaniard led an incredible campaign in New York, brushing aside the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner to lift his second trophy at the hard court Major.After his match, Alcaraz celebrated his triumph with his team. In a video shared on his Instagram, the 22-year-old is seen sneaking around in his locker room with a champagne bottle searching for his team. However, he walked right into an ambush as his team doused him as soon he turned a corner. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor Carlos Alcaraz, the US Open marks the end of an incredible Grand Slam season. The Spaniard reached three back-to-back Major finals this year, clinching the title at both the French and US Open. Additionally, after his campaign in New York, the youngster reclaimed the World No.1 position in the ATP Rankings.