"Falcon is at home" - Karen Khachanov celebrates Qatar Open title triumph with family, shares adorable picture of son David holding trophy

Karen Khachanov recently traveled home to celebrate his 2024 Qatar Open title triumph with his family.

Khachanov enjoyed a perfect week in Qatar as he cruised to his career's sixth title at the ATP 250 event without dropping a set. The Russian beat Fabian Marozsan and Alexei Popyrin and earned a walkover against Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a title clash against Jakub Mensik on Saturday, February 24.

Mensik, who defeated top seed Andrey Rublev and veterans Andy Murray and Gael Monfils en route to the final, gave Khachanov a hard test in the initial stages. However, Khachanov fought hard to close out the first set after a marathon tiebreak. He then maintained his momentum in the following set to win the match 7-6(12), 6-4.

During the winner's speech, Khachanov recalled his son David's message about him badly wanting the Falcon (Qatar Open trophy) back home.

"My son was sending me a message that he really wants this falcon back home. So, I’m really happy I could deliver it," Khachanov said.

Taking to social media on Monday, Khachanov shared a picture of his son lifting the 'Falcon' with joy.

"Falcon is at home," Khachanov wrote on his Instagram stories.

Khachanov's Instagram story on Monday

The World No. 15 also shared an adorable picture of him spending quality time with his newborn, Mikael.

Via Khachanov's Instagram stories

Khachanov and his wife Veronica welcomed their elder son in September 2019. Four years later, the couple gave birth to Mikael in July 2023. The Russian has never been shy about sharing his children's lives on social media.

Karen Khachanov expressed gratitude towards his family after Qatar Open title win

Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Australian Open

Karen Khachanov expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his family after winning the Qatar Open title.

Khachanov stated that his family was his "biggest support" and expressed disappointment over their absence at the event.

"My biggest support, my wife & my sons are not here. They are supporting me on TV, I guess they are watching now," Khachanov said during the winner's speech. "I’d like to thank them from my heart."

Khachanov reflected on parenting responsibilities hindering his family's desire to travel and be available for his tournaments.

"I wanted them to come, they wanted to come for the final, but they couldn't unfortunately. We’re parents of 2 now. The little one has his teeth growing in. There are more and more problems a little bit," he said.

Karen Khachanov is currently taking part in the Dubai Tennis Championships. He defeated Luca Van Assche, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a second-round face-off against Jiri Lehecka on Wednesday, February 28. This will be their third meeting on the tour, with Khachanov having won their previous two encounters.