"Falls asleep everywhere like a cat" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on balancing work and living with a tennis player

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revealed how she manages to balance her work and spend quality time with her partner, who travels around the world for his tournaments.

Fritz, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, has won two titles this year, and reached the quarterfinal of the 2023 US Open. However, his season came to a premature end at the Paris Masters, where he had to pull out ahead of his second-round match against Daniel Altmaier due to an abdominal injury.

Riddle, a model and influencer, often posts photos and videos of her glamorous lifestyle, as well as her adorable moments with Fritz. The couple has been dating since 2020. She also accompanies Fritz to some of his tournaments and supports him from the stands.

However, being in a relationship with a professional tennis player is not always easy, as Riddle admitted in her recent Instagram Q&A session on Monday, December 18. She answered a fan question about how she finds a balance between her work and spending time with Fritz, who has a hectic schedule that requires him to travel to different countries and time zones.

Riddle also shared a hilarious photo of Fritz sleeping on the couch in an unusual position.

"He’s pretty easy, kinda just falls asleep everywhere like a cat," Riddle replied.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

A look into Taylor Fritz's 2023 season campaign highlights

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Taylor Fritz embarked on his 2023 season with a promising start, leading the United States to a victory at the inaugural United Cup. However, he hit a roadblock in the Australian Open's second round, where he lost to Alexei Popyrin, 7-6(4), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(6), 2-6.

Fritz bounced back by making it to the Dallas Open semifinal, where he lost to Yibing Wu in three sets, 7-6(3), 5-7, 4-6. He maintained his form by reaching the Delray Beach Open final, beating Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2, to secure his fifth career title.

The American continued to rack up impressive results, reaching the semifinals in Monte Carlo, Acapulco, Munich, Geneva, and Washington DC, as well as the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Cincinnati. He also claimed his sixth title at the Atlanta Open, overcoming Aleksandar Vukic in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Fritz made it to his second Major quarterfinal at the US Open, defeating Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Stricker on his way to the last eight. He was ultimately defeated by the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 1-6, 4-6, 4-6.

The 26-year-old then suffered losses to lower-ranked players in the subsequent tournaments: Diego Schwartzman at the Shanghai Masters, Shintaro Mochizuki at the Japan Open, and Alexander Shevchenko in Basel.

Taylor Fritz will start his 2024 season by playing for the US team at the United Cup, alongside fellow American tennis stars Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram.