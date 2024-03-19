Harold Mayot had to jump to his own defense after coming under criticism from tennis fans for a rather unfortunate incident at the 2024 Miami Open, wherein his opponent collapsed due to the intense heat on location.

Mayot took on countryman Arthur Cazaux in the first round of qualifiers in Miami, during which Cazaux threw a scare by fainting on the court midway through the third set. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and Cazaux was escorted off in a wheelchair with the match going to Harold Mayot.

More than Cazaux's collapse, it was Mayot's reaction that caught the attention of fans on social media. In the clip that went viral on Twitter, Mayot appeared largely unconcerned about his oppponent's condition and continued to stand calmly on his side of the court.

This lack of action from the 22-year-old made fans agitated, with many chastising Mayot for "unconcerned" and "disgusting" response. The World No. 141, however, took it upon himself to clear his name soon after, stating on Twitter that a "false controversy" was being created for nothing.

The Frenchman clarified that he did not see Cazaux collapse, and had simply presumed that he was lying down because of a cramp. Mayot further added that when he understood the seriousness of the issue, he quickly rushed over to help his countryman and that they had nothing but friendship between them.

Mayot went on to wish Arthur Cazaux a speedy recovery, and urged fans to stop sending their hate to him over this incident.

"Stop starting a false controversy for nothing. It had been several games since he didn't feel well and he was starting to cramp. I didn't see him fall and I thought he was lying down because he had a cramp. When I understood that it was serious I immediately followed to go to him and I was very worried," Mayot wrote.

"I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us and always has been. You need to stop sending your hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and the best," he added.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harold Mayot to take on David Goffin in Miami Open second round qualifying

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Up next, Harold Mayot will take on David Goffin the second round of qualifiers at the 2024 Miami Open, hoping to reach the main draw of the Masters 1000 event. Mayot, a former junior World No. 1, made his ATP debut in 2020, wherein he partnered Arthur Cazaux in doubles as well at the Open 13 Provence.

Mayot has never featured in the main draw of a Masters 1000 event yet, and a victory against Goffin on Tuesday will seal his debut at the level. He reached the second round of qualifiers at Indian Wells a few days back, but fell to Lucas Pouille.