"Family is everything" - Leylah Fernandez bonds with sister Bianca as mother Irene makes rare appearance at LAFC game

Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez had a fun evening out with her family. Her sister Bianca and mother Irene joined her to watch the soccer team Los Angeles FC in action at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. LAFC took on Colorado in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup and sealed a 1-0 win, with Fernandez in attendance.

Fernandez, 22, has made a decent start to the season as she hunts for her maiden Grand Slam title. The former US Open finalist reached the third round of the Australian Open before reaching the last-eight at the Abu Dhabi Open. Fernandez, ranked 28th in the world, lost to America’s Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open before making an early exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Leylah Fernandez has also been active on the women’s circuit and has teamed up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok. The duo reached the third round of the Australian Open and lost a tense three-setter 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 to Lulu Sun and Peyton Stearns at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Taking a break before competing in her next tournament, Fernandez caught a game of soccer in California with her mother and sister. The Canadian put up an Instagram post documenting the memories from the game and captioned it:

“About last night at @lafc. Family is everything ❤️”

The series of pictures showed Fernandez dressed in all black, with an LAFC scarf to go with it, as she cheered on the home team. Leylah Fernandez also met Mexican actor Cristo Fernandez, who gained popularity for his role in the football-themed show Ted Lasso, and fellow tennis player Federico Salomone.

Leylah Fernandez thanks sister Bianca for her advice on how to tackle online abuse

Bianca Fernandez (R) and Leylah Fernandez (Source: Getty)

Although Bianca is her younger sister, Leylah Fernandez often banks on her for advice. Leylah spoke about how Bianca is mature for her age and gave her some sound advice on how to deal with online abuse and bullying.

"On my Instagram, I'm just reading messages. I won, but still the same beautiful as if I have lost. It's fine. The only thing I gotta do is smile and just enjoy those messages.

"My sister said it best. That's people who have no life. Laugh at them and that's it. You keep living your life, so that's it. My younger sister has great advice and she's only like 20. I was supposed to be giving her advices, not the other way around," said Leylah Fernandez said in November last year.

Like her elder sister, Bianca is also a tennis player. She plays for the University of California in Los Angeles, and the siblings have a foundation together called the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation.

