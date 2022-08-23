Fan accused of being drunk at Wimbledon final by Nick Kyrgios launches defamation suit against Australian

A tennis fan has filed a lawsuit against Nick Kyrgios in response to the Aussie's claim that she was "drunk out of her mind" during his defeat in this year's Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old complained to the umpire that a spectator was disturbing him while he was serving during the Wimbledon summit clash against eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the third set.

Additionally, he asked that the spectator be ejected from Center Court after accusing her of consuming "700 drinks." She was hauled out in response to Nick Kyrgios' accusations but was eventually permitted to return.

The spectator is a professional lawyer named Ania Palus who hails from Poland. She has now hired attorneys to file a defamation lawsuit against Kyrgios, calling his allegations "reckless and entirely baseless."

According to The Daily Mail, in a statement issued by her law firm Brett Wilson LLP on Tuesday, she said that she is suing Kyrgios as his allegation led to "substantial damage and distress" to her personally.

The statement reads:

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me. Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress."

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr. Kyrgios in order to clear my name. The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action," it states further.

The lawyer-spectator added that any damages that are obtained will be contributed to the charity.

"Any damages recovered will be donated to charity. Given the extant claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question. I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

Nick Kyrgios' denied adjournment in his assault case

Nick Kyrgios at 2022 Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios was denied a three-month postponement in his assault case by a Canberra magistrate.

The alleged common assault occurred in January 2021 and was reported to the ACT police in December. According to reports, the indictment relates to a situation involving his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

The Australian did not show up for the case's initial hearing, but his attorney, Michael Kukulies-Smith, spoke on his behalf and requested to extend the case hearing until November 25.

However, Magistrate Louise Taylor stated that she was being urged, for unspecified reasons, to grant a prolonged delay in the case. Thus, she adjourned the case until October 4 instead.

