"Fans deserve better" - Journalist bemoans Alexander Zverev being allowed to play against Rafael Nadal at French Open amid domestic abuse court trial

Journalist Ben Rothenberg believes Alexander Zverev should not have been allowed to play against Rafael Nadal in the opening round of the French Open 2024. On Day 2 of the Clay Major, Rothenberg made the remarks while predicting that Nadal would lose the match.

Although Nadal has won 14 titles at Roland Garros, Zverev has been deemed as the favorite by many because of his form, with the German having won the Italian Open earlier this month in the lead-up to Paris.

Rothenberg lashed out at the French Open authorities for letting Zverev play despite the German's upcoming domestic abuse trial. Zverev has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, the trial of which is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31 in Germany.

Trending

Rothenberg slammed the organisers of “moral rot” for not having the guts to bench Zverev from the French Open.

“Don’t know about y’all but I’m finding this occasion quite grim! Nadal looking on track to take just his fourth loss at #RolandGarros, by far his earliest by round, against a man whom tennis authorities really should have benched right now but chose not to due to moral rot. Bad!” Rothenberg wrote on Twitter.

“I feel worst for all the Nadal fans who have to stomach watching Zverev in order to see their guy’s possible last match at Tennis authorities could have readily prevented this scenario, but did nothing. Tennis made this mess for itself, but fans deserved better,” Rothenberg added.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alexander Zverev considered innocent as long as there isn’t a decision: French Open director Amelie Mauresmo

2024 French Open - Day 2

Earlier, Amelie Mauresmo, the director of the French Open, backed the decision to let Zverev take part in the tournament, reasoning that the German tennis star will be innocent until proven guilty by the courts.

“So far, our policy is that, as long as the trial isn’t finished and there isn’t a decision, he’s considered innocent and so that’s why he’s allowed to be part of the draw. And as far as the trial is concerned, we are not gonna comment on anything because the trail is happening so we’re going to respect that,” Mauresmo said in an interview with The Guardian.

During the Australian Open earlier this year, Zverev was visibly upset after being asked about his controversy in a press conference rather than questions on his victory. Last year in October, Zverev was slapped with a penalty of $478,000 over affecting her ex-girlfriend’s health back in 2020. Zverev, however, has continued to deny the charges.

As far as the French Open is concerned, the winner of the match between Nadal and Zverev will be up against the winner of the contest between Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and David Goffin in the second round. At the time of publication, Zverev was leading by two sets-to-one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback