Fans notice peculiar detail in Coco Gauff's body language during Emma Raducanu moment at Italian Open

Coco Gauff was caught off guard as Emma Raducanu suddenly walked into her frame while leaving, during one of the American's selfies on the court after her match at the Italian Open. Fans took this opportunity to have a banter on this matter as they noticed a change in Gauff's facial expression.

The 21-year-old has been in great form since the Madrid Open, where she came very close to winning the title but fell short against Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She showed sheer domination on the court today as well and won the match against the Brit in straight sets.

Often distinguished by her playful charm on the court, Gauff smiled for a gleeful selfie after her 6-2, 6-1 win to advance to the quarterfinals in Rome. Meanwhile, Raducanu, saddened by the defeat, was seen walking past the selfie.

Watch the clip here:

Users on X deep-dived into the matter, with some criticising Gauff for a childish act, while others took the moment lightly and shared a laugh.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Mentally she’s 13 years old," they wrote.

"Omg I hope she posts this picture," wrote another.

"Daily Mail be like "HORROR as Coco Gauff CRUELLY MOCKS BRITISH TENNIS ACE in SELFIE"," another fan hilariously wrote.

"The way Coco’s smile dropped when she saw Emma walk by," posted a fan jokingly.

"She obviously didn’t mean to do this lol it just looks funny," another opined.

"I spit out my drink when I saw this lmfaoooo. Clay-Co a whole different breed," wrote a fan.

While Raducanu's run at the tournament ended after being overpowered by Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open title winner will be preparing to take on Mirra Andreeva in an epic clash on Wednesday.

Coco Gauff to take on young gun Mirra Andreeva in the Quarterfinals in Rome

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva shake hands at the Madrid Open- Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is geared up to take on the 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva in her upcoming match at the WTA 1000 event in Rome. The duo has met thrice so far, with the most recent one being the quarterfinals in Madrid, where the American defeated her opponent in 7-5, 6-1 to advance to her first semifinal of this season.

Both players will look to get a win under their belt to advance to the top 8. Gauff will have a 3-0 lead going into the match against her opponent, but Andreeva will also give the American a run for her money after back-to-back title wins in Dubai and Indian Wells.

