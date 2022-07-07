"Your best title" - Fans react to Serena Williams' latest social media post as Olympia's parent

Serena Williams may have exited Wimbledon in the first round – just her third loss at that stage in any Major – but the excitement she generates among her fans never wavers.

From her incredible achievements on the court and off it as a mother and as a wife, her supporters are glued to her every move. Williams' fans showed their love for the family pictures the 23-time Grand Slam champion recently posted on Twitter.

The former World No. 1 posted three photos, one showing her and husband Alexis Ohanian flexing their arm with daughter Olympia, smiling and squeezed between them. Two others showed her goofing around with her four-year-old daughter.

Serena Williams captioned the post with "Olympia's parents."

Fans loved the peek that their idol gave them in her family life, with one even posting that being a parent was her best title.

One hailed not just Serena, but husband Alexis as well.

"Olympia's parents are equally smart, loyal, good looking, and supportive of each other. Ohanian + Williams," the fan posted.

"Olympia’s parents look great. They have an adorable daughter. Her mother knows how to pick a great looking dress for herself. For her dress color, I gave it A+. Good job, Serena!," a supporter tweeted.

A supporter referred to the Wiliams-Ohanian family as the GOAT – Greatest of All Time.

"Serena, God bless your child. She is so cute. Too much for words only," said a fan.

Another tweet read, "When did baby girl get so big?! Little cutie pie."

"Love it. Nice family. [I] admire Serena," tweeted one.

Serena Williams goes on a date night with husband Alexis Ohanian in Thor: Love and Thunder premiere

Williams playing against Harmony Tan at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams is not just an icon in tennis but also in fashion. Donned in a long-sleeved pink mini dress with a long black tie accent, Williams rocked the premiere of the latest installment of the Marvel superhero movie.

Williams' look during the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere

On Instagram, Williams shared that the event doubled as a date night with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple were wearing the same clothes in Williams' latest family photo with daughter Olympia on Twitter.

Williams recently spoke about her intention to play at the US Open this year. The remainder of her schedule before and after the US hardcourt Major remains to be seen.

