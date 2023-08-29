"Fashion queen strikes again" "Dressed up as a tennis ball" - Fans react to Jelena Ostapenko's outfit at US Open 2023

Jelena Ostapenko has progressed to the second round of the US Open 2023 after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the opening round.

The Latvian is seeded no. 20 in New York this year and had to dig deep to get the better of her first-round opponent. Ostapenko breezed past Paolini to take the first 6-2, hitting 4 aces and converting 2 out of 3 breakpoints. The Italian roared back in the second set 4-6, surprisingly hitting only 1 winner to Ostapenko's 24.

But, Paolini also kept her unforced error count to the minimum (6 vs. 24). The former Roland Garros champion managed to seal the contest in the third set, 6-1, to progress to the second round for the fifth time in her career.

However, what caught the most attention of tennis fans during the match was Jelena Ostapenko's bright yellow outfit. The Latvian is sponsored by a brand from her home country, DK ONE. She is known for wearing some of the most colorful, flamboyant, and eye-catching outfits on the WTA Tour.

Fans compared Ostapenko's US Open dress to a yellow highlighter, and a tennis ball, and applauded her for always being a fashion trendsetter.

"Fashion queen strikes again," one fan hailed.

Expand Tweet

"Ostapenko bringing big highlighter energy to the USO this year," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Jelena ostapenko , dressed up as a big tennis ball again , wins her first round match vs jasmine paolini," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"She is always up to date with trends," a fan declared.

Expand Tweet

One fan even drew a parallel between Coco Gauff and Ostapenko's outfit at Flushing Meadows.

"Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko decided to wear matching outfits for the US Open! How cute," a fan quipped.

Expand Tweet

"She is very palm tree and brazilian too," another X post read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Ostapenko's US Open outfit:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jelena Ostapenko will face Elina Avanesyan in R2 at US Open 2023

Jelena Ostapenko

The World No. 21's next opponent in New York is Elina Avanesyan of Russia, as both will play in the second round on August 30. This is the first time both women will play each other on the WTA Tour. Avanesyan better veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in her opening round contest, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Elina Avanesyan has risen to World No. 68 in recent months after her surprising run at the French Open, where she reached the fourth round as a lucky loser. En route, she bettered No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic. She will be another tricky for Jelena Ostapenko, who will be looking to enter the third round at the US Open for the fourth time in her career.

Ostapenko kicked off her year in a fantastic fashion, reaching the quarterfinal of the Australian Open for the first time. She has since been under the radar, barring her title-clinching week at the Birmingham Classic in June. Apart from that, the Latvian's best performance was a semifinal appearance at the Italian Open.