Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Carla Suarez Navarro and father Richard Williams feature in Venus Williams' 2021 rewind posts

Venus Williams on Saturday took to social media to reflect on her 2021 season on the WTA Tour. The American legend didn't have the best of years in terms of on-court results, but still had plenty of memorable moments to look back at.

Williams posted a few snippets from her time Down Under. It includes tone from her outing at the warm-up tournament at Melbourne Park and her training session.

"Finally get a realistic wrap of 2021?!! Here we go. You're welcome," Venus Williams wrote in one of the Instagram stories.

Williams also shared a photograph where she can be seen posing alongside sisters Serena Williams, Isha and Lyndrea Price by the poolside. The 41-year-old posted another photograph with Serena, one that also featured her niece Olympia Ohanian.

Venus Williams debuting her Wonder Woman collection at the 2021 Miami Open.

The American, who suffered an injury during her 2021 Australian Open match against Sara Errani in the second round, did not play again until in March.

Williams returned to court at the Miami Open, debuting her brand EleVen's Wonder Woman collection at the WTA 1000 event. Revisiting the now-famous outfit, the tennis star shared photographs from the match where she paired the blue and gold ensemble with a striking turquoise hair color.

The American's move to the claycourts did not bring her a lot of joy either. She lost in the first round to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2021 Rolland Garros. However, Williams made sure to enjoy every minute of her time on the tennis court.

Williams also shared a throwback photograph of her meeting with Carla Suarez Navarro. The Spaniard made her emotional return to tennis at the 2021 Roland Garros after fighting cancer for a year.

"Happy reunion with a real champion Carla Suarez Navarro," Venus Williams wrote on her post featuring her fellow tennis star.

Venus Willaims (L) with Carla Suarez Navarro.

Other prominent people to have featured in Williams' 2021 rewind posts included father Richard Williams and American teenager Coco Gauff.

Williams posted a photograph from one of her training sessions with Richard ahead of the clay court season. She also posted snippets from her doubles match at Roland Garros, where she partnered with Gauff. The duo lost to Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Venus Williams to miss the 2022 Australian Open

Venus Williams at the 2021 Australian Open.

Venus Williams recently pulled out of the 2022 Australian Open due to a hamstring injury. This ends her streak of nine consecutive appearances at the year's opening Grand Slam.

The American was last seen in action at the 2021 Chicago Open, where she lost to Hsieh Su-wei in the opening round. A leg injury. has prevented Williams from competing on the Tour since and led to her losing crucial ranking points. She now sits at a lowly world ranking of 312.

