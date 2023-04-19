In a battle of former Grand Slam champions, Jelena Ostapenko decimated Emma Raducanu in straight sets at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Taking on the British teenager in the opening round, the former French Open champion needed less than an hour to complete the 6-2, 6-1 rout.

Speaking at her press conference afterwards, the Latvian admitted that she looked rather unplayable on the night, adding that she felt "focused" from the beginning of the match. Ostapenko also had words of praise for Raducanu, noting that it was never easy to play against the 20-year-old, even if she did prevail rather easily on Tuesday.

"I just enjoyed it today because, as I said, I played well. I was just very focused from the beginning of the match, as I said, because I expected a tough battle. It's never easy to play against Emma," Jelena Ostapenko said. "Yeah, I think it's more about mental and how much I was ready for the match. If I'm this much ready for every single match, then I think I can play well.

Jelena Ostapenko then harked back to her French Open 2017 run, where she won the title as an unseeded teenager. Recalling that she played a "kind of fearless" tennis at the time, the 25-year-old opined that she felt the same during her match against Emma Raducanu as well, just going for her shots with confidence.

At the same time, the World No. 10 admitted that it was not possible for her to play with the exact kind of fearlessness these days now that she is much older, as she wanted to be more consistent instead.

"I was kind of fearless. I was not thinking too much. I felt today a little bit that way. I was just like going for the shots. Even I was missing, I was, like, It's fine, I will still go for the shots. That was the main thing because it took time away from her, and it was much harder for her to play against me," Ostapenko said.

"Probably to bring back this fearless, but of course it's tougher when you get older. You start to think more and of course you want to play better and more consistent. When you have more thoughts, it sometimes doesn't end up better for you," she added.

"She's a great player, it's never easy" - Jelena Ostapenko on her next clash against Ons Jabeur

Jelena Ostapenko takes on Ons Jabeur next

Following her victory over Emma Raducanu, Jelena Ostapenko will take on Ons Jabeur in the second round of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Hailing the Tunisian as a "great" player, Ostapenko expected a good match against the reigning Charleston Open champion, adding that she will look to play her natural game and enjoy the battle.

"On clay probably, yes. I remember we played in Eastbourne on grass. Actually, no, I think we played one time maybe somewhere, ITF or something, I think. I don't remember, but I think in Poland somewhere," Jelena Ostapenko said.

"Yeah, I think of course she's a great player. It's never easy, but I will try to just play my game and focus on myself and enjoy the match. For sure, it's gonna be a good match," she added.

Poll : 0 votes