"Federer was my childhood idol, but when it comes to the backhand, I think of Nalbandian" - Lorenzo Musetti on why he idolized David Nalbandian

Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti has revealed that he used to admire retired Argentine tennis star David Nalbandian for his near-perfect technique on his backhand.

In a recent interview with German publication Tennis Magazin, the youngster, who has a single-handed backhand, lavished praise on Nalbandian's backhand. He claimed that even though Roger Federer was his idol growing up, he thinks of Nalbandian when it comes to his icon for the backhand.

"I play a one-handed backhand, but David Nalbandian had the most striking backhand for me, even if he played with both hands. In my opinion, he played one of the best backs on the tour ever," Musetti said.

"I had the opportunity to meet him. He is the coach of Miomir Kecmanovic. We are friends and often train together. Sometimes, when I hit a backhand winner along the line, I imagine David. Federer was my childhood idol. But when it comes to the backhand, I think of Nalbandian," Musetti added.

Lorenzo Musetti remarked that he had never been taught how to play the backhand; it came easily to him. He also disclosed that he hasn't changed after playing with the single-handed backhand for the first time.

"Nobody taught me. That came naturally. When I picked up my first racket, I played the one-handed backhand. I think I made the right choice. I never wanted to change," Musetti claimed.

"Sometimes for fun. But I don't know how to play an ambidextrous backhand. I like to play the one-handed one. I would never change that, it's too late for that anyway," he asserted.

Lorenzo Musetti on his biggest weapon

In the same interview, Lorenzo Musetti insisted that his biggest weapon is his ability to bring in variation in his game during a match.

"Probably my biggest weapon is the variation of my game. If I play well, I try to make all sorts of blows. But sometimes I also use them incorrectly (laughs)," Musetti said.

Musetti also acknowledged the benefits of playing the backhand with one hand, noting how a player could use many variations on the court with that shot.

"You have more feeling on both sides, more touch, can play many variations, down the line, cross across the court. You can play Topspin and Slice," he said.

The World No. 23 also went on to say that if one has the stability on that shot with one hand, then it's even better than a double-handed backhand.

"It's not easy, but if you grow up like that and have the physical conditions, stability and balance to play a one-handed backhand, I think it's even better than a two-handed backhand. It is not easy to return with the one-handed backhand, especially in faster places. But I've always played like that, that's why I'm satisfied with my backhand," he said.

