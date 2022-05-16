"Federer and Nadal have always been there, but for me Nadal is the biggest opponent of my career" - Novak Djokovic 

Novak Djokovic returned to the winner's podium at the 2022 Italian Open on Sunday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets.

The World No. 1 spoke at his press conference, acknowledging his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with Djokovic stating as the biggest opponent of his career, Nadal pushed him to reach greater heights.

"We are always competing. Federer and Nadal have always been there, but for me Nadal is the biggest opponent of my career. I have grown as a player because he has pushed me to it," Djokovic said.

The trio have dominated the sport for almost two decades, starting with Federer with his 2003 win at Wimbledon. The Big-3 has gone on to break and create many records, and as of now, Nadal has one Grand Slam more than Djokovic and Federer.

However, the Serb has more Masters 1000 titles than the other two and has spent more weeks as the highest ranked player in the world than the other two.

"Winning is a relief, honestly." - Novak Djokovic after winning the Italian Open

Djokovic in action in the final against Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic's wait for his first trophy of the year has finally come to an end at the 2022 Italian Open as the Serb has had a stop-start year thus far due to his unvaccinated status. It has affected his ability to participate in tournaments, with Djokovic unable to defend his title Down Under in January or play in the Sunshine Double in March and April.

Speaking about winning his first trophy of the year in Rome, Novak Djokovic revealed that it was a relief to win again after everything he has gone through. Djokovic said it was important to win a title and regain some confidence ahead of the French Open.

"Winning is a relief, honestly, after what has happened since the beginning of the year. It's important to win a great title before a Grand Slam and regain the confidence to have a chance of winning in Paris," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole 🏼 🏼 🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come 🏼



See you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!



📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney Thank you 🧁! Thank you all for being on this journey with me thus far!🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to comeSee you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney #IBI22 Thank you 🧁! Thank you all for being on this journey with me thus far! ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come 💪🏼😃See you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney #IBI22 https://t.co/cgWNaW7n1Q

Djokovic continued, adding that he has faired well in Rome and that he was pleased with his performance this year, having not dropped a set en route to the title.

"Historically, I have always found my strength here in Rome. I couldn't have had a better week. I trusted the process, I made a perfect first set in the final and I haven't given up a single set in the tournament," Djokovic stated.

All eyes will now turn to the French Open, where Novak Djokovic will be keen to defend his title and draw level with Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race with a 21st Slam title.

