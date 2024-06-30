Andy Murray has confessed that he is not moving well at all as the start of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships inches closer. However, the Brit has decided to take a huge gamble by trying to participate in what would be a final appearance at SW19. These developments though have put several tennis fans in a state of concern for the former World No. 1, three-time Grand Slam winner, and two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

Murray has repeatedly stated his desire to play at this year's Championships, not only in singles, but also in doubles alongside brother Jamie after getting a wildcard. However, the Brit's plans seemed to have been derailed in the buildup to the prestigious grasscourt Major, as he underwent a back surgery for the removal of a cyst.

Post-surgery, the former World No. 1 said that if needed, he would wait until the last moment to confirm the status of his participation at Wimbledon this year. During a more recent interaction with reporters courtside, Murray said that he is struggling to move freely. However, he confirmed that he will be going all out to try and play singles.

"There’s risks associated with what I’m trying to do and I’m willing to take that to try and play. We’ll see what happens. I need to be able to move properly, which I can’t yet, so let’s see in 48 hours or so. I don’t know. Tough to know how it’s going to progress, really," Murray said (via i sport).

One set of tennis fans opined that they would rather not watch Murray play considering the overall state of his health and fitness.

"Nobody wants to watch him limp through a few games and retire during the first set," one fan wrote.

"I feel for the people that will pay for this sh**show, but at least they know already. I also feel for Murray, a true legend of this sport. Past matches are here to stay," commented another fan.

"Enough is enough. This brings back sad memories of him fighting to return from that hip surgery. Andy please retire and give your body the rest it needs," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans urged the two-time Wimbledon winner to consider retirement immediately to protect his long-term health.

"He deserves a good send off but I do get a bit worried he’s going to start doing permanent damage to his body if he keeps on playing in this condition, if he hasn’t already," wrote a fan.

"Stop trying to make Murray comeback happen!!!!…it’s not going to happen!!!" another fan commented.

"OMG Andy why are you doing this to yourself?" asked one fan.

"I heard Andy Murray underwent surgery...that was worrying" - Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)

Murray's great rival Novak Djokovic recently gave his assessment of the Brit's situation in a brief interview with Sky Sports Tennis. According to Djokovic, Murray "deserves a great farewell from his favorite tournament".

"I heard he underwent a surgery a week ago or less than a week ago. That was worrying, but the fact that he can hit the ball is a great sign, and he definitely deserves a great farewell from his favorite tournament, a tournament he won twice. And, you know, he won the Olympic Games here. He's definitely a legend of our sport," Djokovic said.

Murray is slated to play Tomas Machac in the first round at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday, July 2. The pair has clashed on two previous occasions on the ATP Tour, with Machac having won both of them.

