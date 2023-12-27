"Feels like WTA doesn't intentionally promote women's tennis, that's very disappointing... What's wrong with them?" - Daria Kasatkina

Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina recently shared her thoughts on how the WTA has handled the promotion of women's tennis. She believes that the WTA intentionally doesn't promote women's tennis.

On Christmas Day, Kasatkina was featured on the "WHAT'S ON THE TOUR?" Podcast with host Angie. During the interview, she was asked several questions, including her thoughts on whether changes in the WTA leadership would impact the tour and what changes she would like to see on the tour.

The current World No. 18 stated that if she were in charge of the WTA, the women's tour would not be separated from Tennis TV. She emphasized that the viewing platform for both men's and women's tennis used to be the same in the past.

“I wouldn't separate WTA from TennisTV, It used to be one thing. Now WTA TV is one of the worst platforms, you can't even find it on a web search. TennisTV is the coolest, they promote tennis very well. I would look towards promotion, there's a huge potential. It feels like they don't intentionally promote women's tennis, and that's very disappointing,” Daria Kasatkina said, as translated by Telegra.ph.

The Russian also cited the neglect of the WTA TikTok account to emphasize her point on the lack of promotion of female players. She added:

“If you look at the WTA`s TikTok, it was created in 2020 during COVID-19, and the last video was published at that time. After all, the WTA has the platform, the fans, you just have to get this car up and running. What's wrong with them? To be honest, I can't answer that question,” Daria Kasatkina asaid

Kasatkina has won six career singles titles in her career, and her best finish at a Grand Slam was at the 2022 French Open where she made the semifinals. However, she was defeated by the eventual winner, Iga Swiatek, in straight sets at the penultimate hurdle.

“I think I will definitely play till 35” - Daria Kasatkina

2018 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai - Day 2

Daria Kasatkina is gearing up for the 2024 season and is currently in Rome; she has said that she will be leaving for Australia soon, perhaps for the start of the new campaign.

In the same interview, Daria Kasatkina, who turned pro in 2014, was asked about playing for another 10 years. In a lighthearted manner, the 26-year-old mentioned that she plans to play until 35, and what comes after that is uncertain.

“10 is too optimistic (laughing)…I think I will definitely play till 35. What comes after you never know. It’s too far away. If health will be fine…so why not?”, Kasatkina said, via the aforementioned source.

During the 2023 season, Kasatkina reached the final of the Adelaide International 2 and Rothesay International but fell at the final hurdle on both occasions. She also reached the Round of 16 at the French Open and US Open and finished the campaign with a singles win-loss record of 39-25.