Felix Auger-Aliassime and his fiancée, Nina Ghaibi, recently enjoyed some springtime fun with each other. Ghaibi shared snaps of their time together with fans, but one particular part of her update left the tennis star shocked.

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi first met in 2019, when they were both only 18 years old. Over the years, the duo have become a power couple of the tennis world but has chosen to keep most of their relationship private. In late 2024, the couple announced that they were engaged.

Most recently, Nina Ghaibi took to Instagram to share photos of her springtime adventures with Felix Auger-Aliassime. Posting a snap of themselves posing together, she wrote,

“Spriiiing 🌺💗.”

Reacting to the post, Auger-Aliassime was surprised at being included in the photos over the duo's dog Timmy, commenting,

“I made it on the gram over Timmy 🙌🏻. That's a huge win haha."

Via @nina_ghaibi on Instagram

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi welcomed Timmy, a pomeranian, to their family in 2023. Since then, the couple has regularly shared snaps of the pup on social media.

Felix Auger-Aliassime reflects on his relationship with Nina Ghaibi and their shared values

Ghaibi and Auger-Aliassime at the 78th Monaco Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi are a sporting power couple. While the Canadian is a star on the tennis courts, his fiancée is an equestrian who has competed at several global competitions.

After their engagement, Auger-Aliassime reflected on their relationship, telling ATPTour.com that they shared a lot of the same values.

“It’s great. It's very natural because Nina and I met when we were still just 18, actually at a tournament in Miami. Since then we’ve built a great relationship. Her values are just like mine and are the most important in our relationship. She is really somebody that I like to say she can't be corrupted. She's very, very honest, very straightforward, and she's got great values, great family values. It’s great that we're now entering this new chapter of our lives.”

He went on to highlight the support he receives from Ghaibi in his tennis career, saying,

“Nina, she’s a great support. She and her family are great people. You feel that you have this unwavering support, regardless of the ups and downs of what a tennis career is. To feel like you have that constant support, that for me is the most important thing.”

On the tennis end of things, Felix Auger-Aliassime has had an impressive showing in 2025. The Canadian kicked his season off with a title finish at the Adelaide International and followed this up with a win at the Open Occitanie.

