Felix Auger-Aliassime becomes the official spokesperson for the Sainte-Justine Hospital Foundation

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has accepted the role of the official spokesperson for the 'Big Thinking Campaign' of the Sainte-Justine Hospital Foundation.

The foundation is a charitable organization that supports the CHU Sainte-Justine, a mother-and-child hospital in Montreal. It aims to raise $500 million by 2028 to transform the life of every child by tapping into current and future scientific opportunities.

The World No. 11 announced his involvement in the campaign on his Twitter account on Tuesday, June 13, where he said that he accepted this role because he was born in Sainte-Justine Hospital, and that he saluted the courage of the families who had to face any illness.

"It is with this heart that I have accepted the role of official spokesperson for the @fondstejustine Big Thinking campaign. I myself was born in Sainte-Justine, and I salute the courage of the families forced to face the disease there and to receive hyper-specialized care"

Felix Auger-Aliassime's struggles with shoulder injury at French Open 2023

Felix Auger-Aliassime was the first top-10 player to bow out of this year's Roland Garros. He was beaten 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 by Fabio Fognini in the first round.

The Canadian had trouble moving on the court as he was suffering from a shoulder injury and was sick.

After the match, Auger-Aliassime stated that his shoulder was not the main problem. He said that he fell sick the night before and did not sleep well.

“I got sick last night, didn’t sleep. Sick all night. That’s the reality. I woke up trying to play, but I’ve been struggling with some things. Can you believe it, I get sick before my match?” he said.

The 22-year-old said he tried to warm up and see the doctor, but he started cramping and could not move after one set. He did not know if he should continue or stop and that he needed to get healthy again.

“I warmed up, saw the doctor. I don’t know. I wasn’t sure if I should go on or stop. It was hard, but it’s okay. I need to get healthy,” he said.

Auger-Aliassime said he was not worried or panicked by his situation. He said he trusted that he would play well and have good moments this year. He said he had to do his best in the circumstances.

“It’s harder when you lose, play bad and feel bad with your body, but I don’t worry too much or panic. There are many tournaments this year, and I trust that things will get better. I will play well and have good moments. I shouldn’t panic. It’s a hard time. I have to do my best,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

