Felix Auger-Aliassime drops 3-word reaction as fiancée Nina celebrates 'happy days' in 2025 with adorable photodump

Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a wholesome three-word reaction as his fiancée Nina Ghaibi celebrated 'happy days' in 2025 with an adorable photo dump on Friday. Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi have been in a relationship since 2019 and got engaged in November last year.

The couple had a dreamy engagement as they wore all-white outfits with a beach and sunset in the backdrop. The two had then taken a holiday to Togo, the birthplace of Auger-Aliassime's father Sam, and interacted with the locals and played a little bit of tennis.

On Friday, Ghaibi posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle to highlight all the good memories she has had since the start of the year. The wide range of pictures showcased her enjoying a sunset at a beach, riding a horse in the snow, and encapsulating lovely memories with her loved ones. She captioned the post:

"Happy days 🖤 "

Auger-Aliassime, the World No. 23, replied to the post with a witty three-word reply that gave fans an insight into their adorable relationship:

"International business woman 💼"

Screengrab of Felix Auger-Aliassime's comment on his fiancee Nina Ghaibi's post.

Ghaibi, who is an equestrian athlete from Croatia, is regularly seen in the stands cheering for her 24-year-old fiancé. Interestingly, she is also a cousin of Croatian-born Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanović.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina reacts as Canadian wins sixth ATP title

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the 2025 Australian Open. Source: Getty

Auger-Aliassime began his 2025 in superb fashion at the Adelaide International in early January. Seeded fifth, the Canadian breezed through the draw before beating second seed Sebastian Korda 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the final on January 11 to get his year off to a winning start. Ghaibi, in awe of her fiance's sixth ATP title, put up an Instagram story congratulating him for the victory and wrote:

"There he goes"

His Adelaide run put him in good stead ahead of the Australian Open, where he was seeded 29th. The Canadian took on Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round and needed four sets to get past the Belgian. Up next was a grueling encounter against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It was a tight match and Felix Auger-Aliassime appeared to be in control after winning the first two sets on the tie-break. However, Fokina made a stunning comeback thereon and won three sets on the trot to end the Canadian's campaign.

After a short break, Auger-Aliassime returned to playing at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, France. Seeded second, he has worked his way into the semifinals and will face Jesper De Jong on Saturday, February 01.

