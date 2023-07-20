Canadian tennis professional Felix Auger-Aliassime recently dazzled in a photoshoot for luxury fashion magazine L’Officiel Hommes.

The photoshoot was shot in Monaco and featured Auger-Aliassime modeling a variety of high-end clothing and accessories. He looked sharp in a black suit as well as a white suit. In addition to those, the World No. 12 also modeled a gray checkered suit.

Auger-Aliassime posted pictures of the photoshoot on his Instagram account, adding:

“It was a pleasure to shoot and be a part of an interview for @lofficielhommes in Monaco this year.”

The 22-year-old has been making waves in the tennis world for the past few years, and is quickly becoming one of the most stylish athletes on the tour. On the tennis side of things, however, things aren't looking quite well for the Canadian youngster in the current season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a mixed bag of results so far in 2023

FAA's looks on against Michael Mmoh

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s ATP campaign in 2023 has had some disappointing performances. With a win-loss record of 13-10 so far, he has struggled to maintain consistency and has dropped out of the top 10 and is currently ranked No. 12 in the world rankings.

The Canadian began his campaign with a disheartening first-round exit in Adelaide, where he was defeated by Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-6(5). However, the 22-year-old impressed in the Australian Open by reaching the fourth round before suffering defeat against Jiri Lehecka in a four-set match.

At the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam afterwards, the Canadian reached the quarterfinals and faced Daniil Medvedev. Here, he experienced a comprehensive defeat, losing 6-2, 6-4. In Doha, he faced the Russian once again, but this time in the semifinals. Despite his efforts, he suffered another straight-set loss.

The World No. 12 then reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters but was swiftly dispatched by the champion Carlos Alcaraz. This was followed by a lacksluster clay swing, where he made only one quarterfinal.

At Wimbledon, he faced a first-round defeat, coming on the back of a long injury break that saw him play no warmup events on grass prior to SW19.

"I mean, the shoulder is not great, but that wasn't the issue today. I got a bit sick last night, didn't really sleep. Yeah, sick all night. That's just a reality. I mean, I woke up this morning trying — I mean, it's like I've been struggling with a few things, and it's like, can you believe it, I get sick the day before my match?" Auger-Aliassime had said after his first-round exit at the French Open.