Felix Auger-Aliassime gets warm welcome in Togo following Davis Cup title win

Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime recently received a warm welcome in Togo.

Despite being born in Montreal, Canada, Auger-Aliassime has ties to Togo and France. His father, Sam Aliassime, emigrated to Canada from Togo, a West African country. His mother, on the other hand, is French-Canadian.

The Canadian recently visited his roots and was greeted with a traditional dance. He shared the moment on his Instagram account, where he was also seen moving to the beat and enjoying himself and the atmosphere. Furthermore, he bonded with some children and captured the beautiful moment to share with the world.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's Instagram story.

Canada won the Davis Cup for the first time in their history by defeating Australia 2-0 in the finals in Spain. Denis Shapovalov battled to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening match, putting his nation ahead 1-0.

In the second match, Auger-Aliassime took to the court against Alex de Minaur and won 6-3, 6-4. The 22-year-old's victory gave Canada a 2-0 lead and helped them win the Davis Cup in their second final appearance.

How did Felix Auger-Aliassime perform at Grand Slams this year?

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Felix Auger-Aliassime entered the Australian Open as the ninth seed. He beat Emil Ruusuvuori, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Dan Evans and Marin Cilic in the first four rounds to set up a quarterfinal matchup with Daniil Medvedev, against whom his winning streak came to an end. The second-seeded Medvedev defeated him in five sets, 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 5-7, 4-6.

In the first round of the French Open, Auger-Aliassime defeated Juan Pablo Varillas by coming back from two sets down. He then defeated Filip Krajinovic and Camilo Ugo Carabelli in straight sets to get to the fourth round, where Rafael Nadal awaited him. He became just the third player in the tournament — after Novak Djokovic and John Isner — to push Nadal into the fifth set. However, he ultimately lost the match 6-3, 306, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Later at Wimbledon, the 22-year-old's run was cut short in the first round by Maxime Cressy, and at the US Open, he was eliminated in the second round by Jack Draper.

Apart from these, Auger-Aliassime has had a good season and won three straight titles in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel. He also qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career but failed to get past the group stage.

