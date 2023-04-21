Felix Auger-Aliassime happily showcases his driving licence amidst injury setback

Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime recently achieved a personal milestone by obtaining his driving license in Monaco, where he resides and trains.

Auger-Aliassime shared the news on social media with a photo of him holding his license.

"Well, the only good thing about being injured is that I finally got to get my licence," he wrote on social media.

Auger-Aliassime moved to Monaco in 2019, following in the footsteps of many other tennis players who have chosen the Mediterranean city-state as their base.

The 22-year-old, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, has been struggling with his left knee for the past few weeks. As a result, he withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month.

Auger-Aliassime has had a solid start to the year. He reached the semifinals in Doha and the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Indian Wells earlier this season. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka.

Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Francisco Cerundolo in the Miami Open Round of 32

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime was knocked out of the 2023 Miami Open in the third round by Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded fifth in the tournament, lost 6-2, 7-5 to the 25th seed Cerundolo, who reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to Karen Khachanov.

Auger-Aliassime started the game poorly and dropped his serve twice in the first set as Cerundolo played aggressively and confidently from the baseline. The Canadian tried to fight back in the second set and broke Cerundolo to level at 4-4, but the Argentine broke again in the 11th game and served out the match.

Cerundolo said it was one of the most important wins of his career and praised Auger-Aliassime’s talent and potential. He also avenged his loss against the Canadian in the third round of Indian Wells 2023.

"It's one of the most important victories of my career. This is the third Top-10 victory along with [Casper] Ruud and [Andrey] Rublev, but my first on hardcourts. Clearly this is in the Top-3 of the best games I've played in my career," Cerundolo said.

