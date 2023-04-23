Felix Auger-Aliassime joins Emma Raducanu as the brand ambassador for Dior

Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime was recently named as the brand ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior.

The former World No. 6 was last seen in action at the Miami Open in Florida. The Canadian earned a hard-fought victory against Thiago Monteiro in the round of 64. In the next round, Auger-Aliassime lost against Francisco Cerundolo, 6-2, 7-5, as he bowed out of the tournament. He later withdrew himself from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to a knee injury.

Dior recently announced the World No. 9 to be the brand ambassador for the luxury French fashion house. In a social media post, the Canadian was dressed in soft tones for his look that paired well with a black coat.

"Tennis star @FelixTennis joins the House as the newest Dior ambassador! Embodying the spirit and timeless signature of the Dior men's creations by Kim Jones, the athlete is pictured here in a sophisticated tailored suit look," the caption of the tweet read.

With this new deal, Felix Auger-Aliassime joins former US Open winner Emma Raducanu, who joined the brand soon after her 2021 US Open triumph. Since then, the 20-year-old has appeared in a number of photoshoots for the French fashion brand.

How Felix Auger-Aliassime has fared in 2023?

Felix Auger-Aliassime kicked off his 2023 season with a loss at the Adelaide International 1. The then World No. 7 then featured in the Australian Open and reached the fourth round where he lost to Jiri Lehecka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3).

At the Rotterdam Open, the Canadian failed to defend his title as he lost to eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. In Doha, he once again fell to Medvedev, this time in the semifinals.

In his second tournament in the Middle East, the World No. 9 lost to Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16 at the Dubai Open.

At the Sunshine Double, Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. After receiving a bye in the first round of the tournament, the Canadian beat the likes of Cerundolo and Tommy Paul to set up a clash with former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Up against the reigning US Open winner, the 22-year-old lost in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is expected to play the Madrid Open, his first clay tournament of the season. Last year, the Canadian lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the same tournament.

