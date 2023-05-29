Felix Auger-Aliassime launching his own new logo has prompted a reaction from renowned tennis writer Pete Bodo. The 73-year-old feels that the Canadian is growing his personal brand without having won a Grand Slam title, an attitude he did not agree with.

Currently ranked 10th in the ATP rankings, Auger-Aliassime has never played in a Major final. His best result at a Grand Slam tournament has been reaching the semifinals of the 2021 US Open. The youngster is also yet to win his first Masters 1000 title.

In light of that, Bodo took to Twitter to lament over tennis getting "crazier" by the minute. Seeing the 22-year-old joining the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in having their own brand logo while not achieving nearly as much as them did not sit well with the American writer.

"Felix Auger-Aliassime's management team announces that FAA now has his own logo, which makes him just like Federer, Nadal, Djokoic - except for all those Grand Slam titles. Tennis gets crazier by the minute," Pete Bodo said on his Twitter account

Creating a personal brand logo, however, is not limited only to athletes who've already amassed a long list of accolades. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner have also created their personal logos lately.

"I look forward to seeing where this road takes us in the years ahead"- Felix Auger-Aliassime shares a special message to his fans across the globe

Felix Auger-Aliassime has shared a special message for his fans all over the world. The youngster recently unveiled his brand new personal logo on social media which includes his initials: 'FAA'.

The 22-year-old has made a decent start to the 2023 season and is currently competing at the French Open. In a show of gratitude towards his loyal supporters, Felix Auger-Aliassime took to Instagram to share his brand-new logo design, using the opportunity to express his heartfelt thanks for the support he has received from fans throughout his journey as a rising tennis star.

"Throughout the many phases of my career, there has been growth, challenges, and accomplishments, yet one thing has remained constant: your support. Feeling consistently encouraged throughout this journey has allowed me to stay ambitious with my goals and find humility in my successes," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

He also shared his optimism towards achieving greater things in the future and felt delighted to take this step towards his new journey.

"Today I am happy to share that another step in this thrilling journey is announcing my official logo, which has been in the works for quite some time now. While my career is still young, I look forward to seeing where this road takes us in the years ahead," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

