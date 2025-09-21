Felix Auger-Aliassime tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nina Ghaibi on Saturday. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony among friends and family in Marrakech, Morocco.Aliassime and Ghaibi have been in a relationship since March 2019. They got engaged in November 2024 during a romantic trip to the Seychelles.The Canadian had announced his plans to get married at the US Open this month. He was spotted taking his wedding vows at a picturesque venue in Marrakech.Nina Ghaibi is a professional equestrian who competes internationally for Morocco. She was born in 2000 and has had 44 starts for her country in the last eight years.Aliassime credited his wife for taking care of the wedding preparations. He also highlighted his wish to get married during the summer.&quot;I didn’t do much. As long as I have my suit ready, that’s about the best I can do. But she’s been amazing. She and her family have been taking care of a lot, and I have to give her all the credit,&quot; Felix Auger-Aliassime said. It’s tough to find a date in this busy calendar that we have, but we wanted to do it in the summertime.”The Canadian registered an impressive performance at the US Open this year. He reached the semifinals of the hard-court Major, but lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets.Apart from friends and family, Canadian players Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil also attended the wedding on Saturday. Aliassime will be expected to return to tennis this month.&quot;It’s the best thing to have her in my life&quot; - Felix Auger-Aliassime shares his equation with wife Nina GhaibiGhaibi at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: GettyFelix Auger-Aliassime has opened up about his relationship with long-time girlfriend Nina Ghaibi. He credited the equestrian for supporting him throughout his journey.“Everyone’s different. There are great players out there who are single, or looking, or not looking. It’s very personal. Relationships are so different from one person to the next. But for me personally, having Nina and having her by my side through this whole journey as a professional tennis player has meant a lot,&quot; Felix Auger-Aliassime saidThe Canadian detailed the time he met Ghaibi and how she understands the demands of a professional athlete on tour. He also mentioned it was the best thing to have her in his life.&quot;I met her when I was 18 and she's always been amazing when it comes to understanding what I have to go through. She supports me, listens and even gives me great advice, whether it's about tennis or not. We really try to support each other in everything and at the same time, we’re best friends. It’s the best thing to have her in my life.” he addedAliassime has reached three finals on tour this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier, he also secured a runner-up finish in Dubai.