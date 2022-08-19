WATCH: Felix Auger-Aliassime surprises young tennis players in Quebec as part of initiative to make the sport more accessible to all

Felix Auger-Aliassime surprised young tennis hopefuls from Quebec during the recently concluded National Bank Open in Montreal. The 22-year-old, whose father, Sam Aliassime, owns the Aliassime Tennis Academy, partnered with Rogers for the noble cause.

The communications and media company shared the wondrous news on their social media, stating that their program aims to make tennis more accessible to budding players in Quebec.

“We’ve teamed up with @academiealiassime & @felixaliassime to make tennis more accessible in Quebec through our youth programs. Last week, we surprised a group of kids with the opportunity to meet and learn from their hero, Felix, at the @obnmontreal!,” they announced.

Auger-Aliassime’s father took over the now-called “Academie Aliassime” in 2018. The Academy’s mission is to share its passion for tennis with players of all ages, levels, and backgrounds. Speaking about the program, senior Aliassime said that they have been able to offer private lessons as well as activities outside tennis to 25 youngsters.

“First at this age and as I did with Felix, it is not to make champions. It's because children move. Educate through sport. So that is my priority. With the Rogers program, we were able to recruit 25 young people who were part of the project for 1 year,” he disclosed.

“These 25 young people receive private lessons, group lessons and non-tennis activities. There is the Rogers project, but at the Academy, we still have values based on education,” he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was appreciative of Roger’s mission and said that he wishes to inspire the younger generations and give them a chance to pursue their ambitions.

“Investing in the next generation is about giving back. To give others the chance to believe in their dream and pursue their dream. The future of Canadian tennis is in good hands with the work that Rogers is doing, the work that the academy is doing. We’re trying to inspire the best we can,” he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime edged over 10th seed Jannik Sinner 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 in a tight clash

Felix Auger-Aliassime has made it to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters for the second consecutive year.

The Canadian dismissed Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match. In the Round of 16, Auger-Aliassime went past 10th seed Jannik Sinner 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 in a tight clash.

The World No. 9 now faces Borna Coric in the quarterfinals on Friday. This will be their third meeting, and they are locked at 1-1 in their head-to-head encounters.

Coric made the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals with victories over Lorenzo Musetti, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut.

