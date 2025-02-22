Felix Auger-Aliassime’s fiancée Nina Ghaibi drops 4-word reaction to his uplifting message after Qatar Open loss to Andrey Rublev

Felix Auger-Aliassime's impressive victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Qatar Open raised hopes for a strong showing. However, his match against Andrey Rublev dashed those expectations, ending his run. Despite the loss, his fiancée Nina Ghaibi's reaction stood out as she offered a heartwarming display of support.

Ad

Felix Auger Aliassime announced his engagement with Nina Ghaibi in November 2024. This moment came after an adorable dating journey of almost five years as they reportedly started dating in March 2019. The couple shared an update while celebrating their 2nd anniversary in 2021, making the time of their meeting clear.

On February 21, Aliassime took to Instagram to share highlights of his tournament, which ended in the semifinals. His caption also included a mention of Rublev. Here’s what he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Always huge battles when I’m on court with @andreyrublev 🔥👊🏽 Gave it everything and just couldn’t get over the line today 🙌🏽 Head up and on to the next, thank you Doha ❤️🇶🇦."

Ad

While fans analyzed his errors and offered encouragement after the setback, Nina Ghaibi, his fiancée, appeared unconcerned with the loss, instead highlighting his "cute" presence on the court.

"Cutie with the cut," she wrote, teasing her partner.

Nina Ghaibi's comment on Felix Auger Aliassime's Post - Source: Instagram

The former champion Andrey Rublev made it to the Qatar Open final on Friday by defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5). He will now face Britain's Jack Draper in the final after the Brit's win against Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

Ad

"It took everything" - Admits Andrey Rublev after the hard-fought win over Felix Auger Aliassime

Andrey Rublev at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Semifinals - Source: Getty

Securing a spot in the Qatar Open finals proved to be a difficult task, as Andrey Rublev readily acknowledged. Following his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Russian ATP star spoke about the immense effort required to win.

Ad

“[It took] everything. It was super tough today. I felt like there was not much I can do if he is serving [like that]. I just needed to be really lucky to break him… He was serving well and I was just saying, ‘Okay, I cannot do much, this is one of the best servers on Tour. I just need to try to guess and when I have a moment, just go for it.' At 6-5 was the only match point I had, a good [opportunity], and I missed by a little bit. But it happened," Rublev said, in a post-match interview.

The Russian now prepares for another challenge against Jack Draper and will be aiming for his first title since winning the Madrid Open trophy in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback