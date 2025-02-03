Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancee Nina Ghaibi sends message to Canadian after 7th title win at Montpellier

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his seventh career singles title at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. The Canadian edged out Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6, (2) in a thrilling final.

This is the second title for Auger-Aliassime in 2025, having already won the AdelaideInternational, where he beat the likes of Tommy Paul, and Sebastian Korda en route. The Canadian also beat Taylor Fritz at the United Cup.

Having won his seventh title in Montepellier, the Canadian shared the moment on Instagram, stating that this title was one of the most memorable events in his career.

"#7 was one to remember," wrote Auger-Aliassime.

Trending

Auger-Alissime's fiancee Nina Ghaibi shared his post on her Instagram stories, with her caption reading:

"The best...I'll definitely remember it" posted Ghaibi on her Instagram story.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancee reacts to Canadian's victory in Montpellier, (Source: Instagram)

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi have been dating each other since 2019. The couple have often shared their close moments on social media for their fans. The pair got engaged in November last year and shared the beautiful sunset proposal with their fans on social media.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has an impressive record on indoor hard courts

In picture: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Getty)

Very few players have a record as prolific as Felix Auger Aliassime's on indoor hard courts. Of his 17 career finals, ten have come on this surface for the Canadian player. Six of his seven career titles have come on indoor hard courts, with the one outdoor title coming in Adelaide this year.

The former World No. 7 had a poor record in finals to begin with. He lost his first eight finals on the Tour from 2019-2021. He won his maiden title in Rotterdam in 2022, with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Since then, Auger-Aliassime won seven of his next nine finals, after his eight-match losing streak in finals.

The World No. 23 has yet to win a title beyond the ATP 500 level. He did reach his maiden Masters 1000 final last year but lost to Andrey Rublev in the final in Madrid. However, winning the mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics seems to have given the Canadian an extra boost of confidence that is apparent in his game this year.

Auger-Aliassime is next scheduled to play at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, where he will begin his campaign against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback