Felix Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi 'proud' of Canadian after his first title win of 2023 at Swiss Indoors Basel

Felix Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend, Nina Ghaibi, recently expressed pride in her boyfriend's first title win of 2023 at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Auger-Aliassime successfully defended his title in Basel on Sunday (October 29), defeating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets, 7-6(3) 7-6(5). It was his first title triumph since the 2022 edition of the tournament and his fifth ATP singles title.

The Canadian was given a wild card entry into the ATP 500 tournament as the defending champion. En route to the trophy, he defeated the likes of Leandro Riedi, Botic van de Zandschulp, Alexander Shevchenko, and Holger Rune before overcoming the Pole.

In view of that, Felix Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of her boyfriend holding the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel trophy, writing:

"PROUD."

Nina Ghaibi via Instagram stories

The couple has been together since 2019. Since then, Ghaibi, a Croatian equestrian, has been often spotted cheering Auger-Aliassime on in his matches. She is also cousins with another tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanovic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime: "I’m happy to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world"

Felix Auger-Aliassime pictured at the Laver Cup 2023

In his victory speech, Felix Auger-Aliassime stated that while there were doubts about his performances this year, he has finally proven that he still belongs among the best tennis players in the world.

"I’m definitely back. I let my racquet talk. That's always been the motto of my career. I've had the conviction that I can be a top player since I'm a kid, but there were many doubts this year about my performances and why," he said. (Quotes via the ATP Tour)

"I’m happy that I was able to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world, that I can play this level. I never doubted it, but it's good to confirm it on the court," he added.

The Canadian added that the victory felt 'extra special' since it was his first title of this season.

"It's been a tricky year overall, but this feels extra special, even more than last year. I think with the first title [of the year] is the sweetest for sure. So I'm going to enjoy this one," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

The World No. 19 will now turn his attention to the 2023 Paris Masters, which will take place from October 30 to November 5. He is set to begin his campaign against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.