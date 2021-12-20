Felix Auger-Aliassime says it'd be "hypocritical" for players to not be vaccinated at events where vaccination is mandatory for fans

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently weighed in on the idea of tennis tournaments making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for fans but not for players. Auger-Aliassime stated that while he understands the importance of freedom of choice, refusing to take the vaccine has "consequences."

The 2021 US Open required fans to show proof that they had received the COVID-19 vaccine if they wished to attend the tournament. The players, on the other hand, didn't have to show proof of vaccination in order to compete.

But vaccination will be mandatory for all fans, players, officials and support staff at the 2022 Australian Open, which will begin on 17 January. Felix Auger-Aliassime is on the entry list for the Melbourne Major, and he would be looking to improve on his fourth-round showing at the 2020 edition.

In an interview with TennisUpToDate, Auger-Aliassime shared his forthright views on vaccination amid the pandemic. The Canadian suggested that the rules should not be different for spectators and players.

"I understand that some people believe it should be a personal choice," Auger-Aliassime said. "But there are consequences. It’s unrealistic telling fans they have to be vaccinated, to protect us, and then players not doing it. That would be hypocritical."

"It’s been a year of great achievement" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his 2021 season

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2021 Laver Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime went on to reflect on his achievements during the 2021 season. He also revealed that his next goal is to return to, and remain in, the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

"It’s been a year of great achievement," Auger-Aliassime said. "(On reaching the top 10) You're in the elite of the sport. I mean, you can count them on the fingers of both hands. The next challenge is getting back there and staying there. I’ve been blessed and I've been lucky. It’s taken a lot of sacrifice but every year I've gotten better and that’s what you aim for."

The 21-year-old reached a career-high ranking of No. 10 last month, but he slipped down a rung soon after that to his current position of No. 11. Auger-Aliassime achieved the two best Grand Slam results of his career so far in 2021, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the semifinals at the US Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was also a runner-up at two ATP 250 events this year: the Murray River Open in February and the Stuttgart Open in June. He is yet to win an ATP title, but has reached eight finals.

