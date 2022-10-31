Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal's career indoor titles record following consecutive wins in Italy, Belgium and Basel

Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the Basel title on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.

The World No. 8 has picked up titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel in the last three weeks. Earlier this year, Auger-Aliassime won his first title on the indoor hardcourts of Rotterdam.

He has now added to that tally with triumphs in Antwerp and Basel. Auger-Aliassime beat fellow young gun Holger Rune in the Basel final on Sunday to win his second ATP 500 title.

The young Canadian is now on a 13-match winning streak. Following his win over top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, Auger-Aliassime had held serve in 75 consecutive games, facing just two break points. That trend continued in the final against Rune, converting two break points to romp to his third title in as many weeks.

Auger-Aliassime is now on the cusp of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. Unless Taylor Fritz wins the Paris title and beats Andrey Rublev in the semis, the Canadian will qualify for Turin even if he loses in the opening round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 2022 season so far

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Swiss Indoor Basel - Day 9

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a career-best season, going 53-24. After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open quarterfinals, the young Canadian won his first singles title in Rotterdam, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. It was the Greek's eighth loss in as many ATP 500 title matches.

It was Auger Aliassime's ninth career final. Although he lost another final - Marseille - there has been no stopping the World No. 8 since the Laver Cup last month. After stunning Novak Djokovic in straight sets in Team World's victorious campaign, Auger-Aliassime has caught fire in the last few weeks.

He beat J.J. Wolff to win the Firenze title before beating another American — Sebastian Korda — in Antwerp to win his second title in as many weeks. Riding his rich form in Basel, Auger-Aliassime went all the way to become the fifth player this season to win four titles, joining Alcaraz (5), Rublev, Nadal and Djokovic (4 apiece).

Only Tsitsipas (57) and Alcaraz (55) have won more matches than Felix Auger-Aliassime this year. The Canadian will next be in action at the Paris Masters in Bercy this week.

