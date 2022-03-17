"Fella will declare himself the Australian Open singles champion too if he beats Rafa here": Tennis fans react ahead of Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal QF showdown at Indian Wells 

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal beat Reilly Opelka in straight sets in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters 2022 on wednesday to set up a quarterfinal clash against Nick Kyrgios. The two have had quite an intense rivalry on the ATP tour, with Nadal currently enjoying a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head battle.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at the upcoming match.

Rafael Nadal will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, who advanced on a walkover when Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness, on Thursday.



Rafael Nadal will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, who advanced on a walkover when Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness, on Thursday.

BREAKING: Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the quarterfinals of the @BNPPARIBASOPEN after Jannik Sinner withdraws ahead of their match due to illness. Kyrgios awaits the Nadal-Opelka winner.

One user tweeted that he just can't imagine the scenario if Kyrgios ends Nadal's winning streak. He claimed that if such a thing happened, Kyrgios would "declare himself the Australian Open singles champion."

"Can't have Kyrgios taking Nadal's streak ffs. Fella will declare himself the AO singles champion too if he beats Rafa here," the user tweeted.

"Can't have Kyrgios taking Nadal's streak ffs. Fella will declare himself the AO singles champion too if he beats Rafa here."

Another user highlighted that the contest between Nadal and Kyrgios is going to be the "most exciting match" of the year for him.

"Would a Nadal vs Kyrgios QF match at #IndianWells be the most exciting match of the year so far?... 100% probably," he tweeted.

"Would a Nadal vs Kyrgios QF match at #IndianWells be the most exciting match of the year so far?... 100% probably"

Another Twitter user urged Kyrgios or Carlos Alcaraz [Nadal's next possible opponent] to beat Nadal and end his 18-match winning streak.

"Nadal... Oh well opelka won 12 games fraudvedev and Co would have won 5 games a small positive. Job onto you 2 Kyrgios and Alcaraz. Please beat Nadal," Suresh wrote.

"Nadal... Oh well opelka won 12 games fraudvedev and Co would have won 5 games a small positive. Job onto you 2 Kyrgios and Alcaraz. Please beat Nadal," Suresh wrote.

Another user, who appears to be a big fan of Rafael Nadal, commented that he absolutely hates it when the Spaniard has to face Kyrgios on the court.

"I hate it whenever Nadal has to play that guy Kyrgios," the user commented.

"I hate it whenever Nadal has to play that guy Kyrgios," the user commented.

One user claimed that although Kyrgios could "trouble Nadal," the Australian lacks consistency at the moment. As a result, he decided to put his money on Nadal, who is the GOAT for him.

"Kyrgios can trouble Nadal, but I've been watching his game, he has no back had, and after what I saw Nadal do to korda.. my money is in the goat!" the user stated.

"Kyrgios can trouble Nadal, but I've been watching his game, he has no back had, and after what I saw Nadal do to korda.. my money is in the goat!" the user stated.

Another user tweeted that he feels the most important aspect of the match will be the "mental part." He believes that if Kyrgios becomes a little wavered during the match, Nadal will win the contest easily. However, he stressed that if the Australian keeps playing at a "high level," he could create problems for the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

"I think an important point will be the mental part... if Kyrgios gets lost at some point, Nadal will pass the tractor, but if he keeps at a high level it will be a very complicated game...." he tweeted.

"I think an important point will be the mental part... if Kyrgios gets lost at some point, Nadal will pass the tractor, but if he keeps at a high level it will be a very complicated game...." he tweeted.

Rafael Nadal becomes the third man to register a 18-0 win-loss record at the start of a season

Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

After defeating Reilly Opelka in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, Rafael Nadal took his winning streak to 18, edging past Roger Federer and Pete Sampras' personal record. Both Sampras and Federer enjoyed a 17-match winning streak at the start of the 2018 and 1998 seasons respectively.

With his win over Opelka, Rafael Nadal becomes the second player to start a season 18-0 since 1990



With his win over Opelka, Rafael Nadal becomes the second player to start a season 18-0 since 1990

He is the third male player to win 18 consecutive matches at the start of any season since Novak Djokovic, who has done so on two occasions. The Serb maintained a 41-match winning streak at the start of the 2011 season and also won 26 straight matches in 2020.

Best start to a men's tennis season:



1. Djokovic 41-0 (2011)

2. Djokovic 26-0 (2020)

3. Nadal 18-0 (2022) *ongoing streak Best start to a men's tennis season:1. Djokovic 41-0 (2011)2. Djokovic 26-0 (2020)3. Nadal 18-0 (2022) *ongoing streak

Rafael Nadal is three wins away from lifting his fourth Indian Wells Masters title. He last won the tournament in 2013.

