"Few can get the crowd going like me" - Nick Kyrgios praises himself for entertaining Turin fans during comeback win at 2022 ATP Finals

World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios has had a stellar 2022 season which included him reaching his first Grand Slam final in singles at Wimbledon. He also won a title in Washington DC and ended his season with a 37-10 win/loss record.

The Australian also showcased his prowess in doubles with his partner and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis this season. The pair won the Australian Open doubles title and qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin.

After the Aussie pair's victory against fifth seed Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in Turin, Kyrgios took to social media and praised himself for entertaining the crowd.

"Few can get the crowd going like me…. I’m just being honest 🤷🏽‍♂️🥶 Still ALIVE with my broski," stated Kyrgios.

"I am going to go out and there and do what I can do" - Nick Kyrgios

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in three entertaining sets 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals in Turin alive.

In his post-match interview, Kyrgios mentioned that he was aware of the significance of the match and realized that a loss could send them home.

“I was thinking to myself, 'If we lose today, we [would be] out of the whole event, so I am going to go out and there and do what I can do. We are the pair that is able to do that pretty much every time we play, so why don’t we use that to our advantage. The crowd was amazing, and they got us over the line,” Kyrgios said.

Kokkinakis also said that the energy from the crowd lifted them during the match.

“It is a good energy and it lifted me. I started playing my best tennis after [Kyrgios] lifted [the crowd]. That is how we found it in Australia… So we loved it,” said Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios stated that they never expected to play in Turin at the start of the season and were enjoying their time in Italy.

“It's been good. Me and Thanasi never thought we were going to be here at the [Nitto ATP Finals]. We always thought we could do some good things together, but to put a year [together] consistently like this, and we didn't even play, we played maybe six or seven events or something, so...Yeah, the experience has been cool,” he said.

