"Few things sum up male entitlement more than the comments under an article about Emma Raducanu that confidently predict she was just a one hit wonder"- Actor Matt Green

Matt Green, an English actor and commentator, has criticized those who have pointed their fingers at Emma Raducanu.

Entering the US Open on the back of an underwhelming season, Emma Raducanu's title defense didn't go as planned as she was knocked out of the hard court Major in the first round on Tuesday.

At the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Frenchwoman Alize Cornet ended Raducanu's run in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, and progressed on to the second round. With this loss, the Brit will drop to No. 80 in the WTA Rankings.

19yo Raducanu will drop to around #80 in the WTA Ranking at best. Will need to rebuild all over again, hopefully with less expectations Emma Raducanu's title defense at the #USOpen ends in the first round of the 2022 tournament, as she loses to Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3 on Armstrong

Following Raducanu's unsuccessful bid to retain her title, English actor Matt Green criticized Raducanu's detractors on Twitter for labeling her a "one-hit wonder" who would never succeed in another tournament. Green added that the remark was absurd because she had already won a Grand Slam title while being under the age of 20.

"Few things sum up male entitlement more than the comments under an article about Emma Raducanu that confidently predict she was just a one hit wonder and will never win anything else again. She’s not even 20, she’s won a Grand Slam and yet Dave from Slough knows it’s over," Green tweeted.

Matt Green @mattgreencomedy Few things sum up male entitlement more than the comments under an article about Emma Raducanu that confidently predict she was just a one hit wonder and will never win anything else again. She's not even 20, she's won a Grand Slam and yet Dave from Slough knows it's over.

"Really disappointing, really sad to leave here"- Emma Raducanu on her early exit from the US Open 2022

The 19-year-old spoke about her first-round loss in a post-match press conference, admitting that it was "disappointing" to leave her favorite tournament.

"Well, I mean, obviously really disappointing, really sad to leave here. It's probably my favorite tournament. But also, I mean, in a way happy because it's a clean slate. I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up," Raducanu said.

She stated that despite the setback, she was ready to battle her way back up the rankings ladder and put in the work required for more consistency on the tour.

"In a way the target will be off my back slightly. Yeah, I just have another chance to claw my way back up there. I've been doing some really good work in the last six weeks especially. Yeah, just looking forward to kind of putting more of those weeks together consistently, then we'll see what happens," the Brit added.

Despite her loss, Emma Raducanu said she was "growing in confidence" and that the most important thing for her was to have consistency ahead of competition.

"I definitely feel like I am growing in confidence. I think the most important thing for me is just consistency of these weeks, of training, of competing. You lose a match, you're on the practice court like two days later or something. It's just not having these big chunks of gaps," Raducanu said.

