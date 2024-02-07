FIFA World Cup-winning footballer and former Diego Maradona teammate Jorge Burruchaga's son, Roman Andres, earns first win on ATP Tour at Cordoba Open

Roman Andres Burruchaga, the son of 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning footballer Jorge Burruchaga, recorded his first-ever win on the ATP Tour at the Cordoba Open on Wednesday (February 7).

Roman Andres won both of his qualifying matches in straight sets to earn a place in the first round of the ATP 250 event against former World No. 8 and compatriot Diego Schwartzman. There, the 22-year-old won the first set emphatically before Schwartzman took the second set 6-4.

Burruchaga took the third set by the same scoreline, sealing a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win in two hours and 38 minutes. This was his first main-draw win on the ATP Tour and he will now face seventh-seed Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

The two will face one another for the very first time and the winner of the match will face either fourth seed Sebastian Ofner or Luciano Darderi in the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open.

Roman Andres Burruchaga's father Jorge was a key player of Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning squad alongside stars such as Diego Maradona, Sergio Batista and others. Jorge notably scored the winning goal in the tournament final against West Germany.

A brief look into Roman Andres Burruchaga's journey before first ATP win at Cordoba Open

Roman Andres Burruchaga mainly played on the ITF and the ATP Challenger Tours before his debut main-draw ATP Tour win at the Cordoba Open.

Burruchaga has three ITF singles titles to his name; he won the M15 Gdynia and M25 Poznan in 2021 before winning the M25 Vacaria the following year. He has also won three M15 doubles titles and won the Seville Challenger 90 with compatriot Facundo Diaz Acosta in 2022.

Reflecting on his decision to choose tennis over football — the sport his father played professionally for close to two decades — Roman Andres said in November 2022 (via ATPTour.com):

"When I was younger I started to play table tennis in my home and that was easy for me. So I started playing tennis… I used to play football, but my father said to me that I should choose what I want. I prefer tennis, and he likes tennis too."

Speaking on his strengths, the Argentine added:

"I think I’m solid from both sides [groundstrokes]. I like to dictate with my forehand and I like to close points at the net."

Roman Andres is currently sitting at a career-high singles ranking of 170 on the ATP Tour.