Fila's French Open collection unveiled ft. Barbora Krejcikova & Reilly Opelka 

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has signed a sponsorship deal with South Korean sportswear brand Fila. The partnership announcement coincided with the brand's launch of its latest tennis collection.

Under the latest deal, Krejcikova is set to be front and center of Fila's Center Court spring tennis collection marketing campaign. The Czech was seen sporting a racerback tank and pleated pink skirt in one of the first previews for the collection.

"It is an honor to step onto the court and represent a brand with such an iconic history in the game," Krejcikova said. "I am grateful to Fila for the support and the opportunity to join the elite group of athletes who have worn the brand."

Fila's global chairperson Gene Yoon also spoke about the brand's partnership with the 2021 French Open champion. Yoon described Barbora Krejcikova's rise to the top of the women's game as 'inspiring'. She added that the brand is 'thrilled' to have joined hands with Krejcikova and welcomed her to the Fila family.

"Barbora has made incredible strides to elevate her game over the last few seasons," Yoon said. "Her rise to a top-five ranked player in singles and doubles has been both impressive and inspiring, as she has worked to cement herself among WTA's top stars. We are thrilled to welcome Barbora to the Fila family as we continue our legacy of sponsoring champions on and off the court."

Krejcikova, who had until now been sponsored by Head, will debut the collection in Paris for the French Open, where she is the defending champion. Her compatriot Karolina Pliskova is another big name from women's tennis backed by Fila.

Pliskova is expected to debut the spring collection's cami tank and galaxy print racerback along with a short. Evening primrose coloring and galaxy prints dominate Fila's latest collection, which also includes a dress, jacket and pants.

For the men's collection. players will have the option to choose from short-sleeve crews, polos and a long-sleeve Henley in the galaxy print, pink, the brand's signature primrose and blue. Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Diego Schwartzman are the notable ATP names sponsored by Fila.

Also the seeding for Roland Garros (if Krejcikova plays...)

Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Reilly Opelka gear up for 2022 French Open

Barbora Krejcikova is the defedning champion at the 2022 French Open..

Neither Barbora Krejcikova nor Karolina Pliskova will come into this year's French Open with a lot of matches under their belt. Injuried have prevented both players from competing on court for the most part of 2022 so far.

For Barbora Krejcikova, it will be a bigger challenge to find her best tennis right off the bat. She will have the extra pressure of having to defend a huge amount of ranking points as the defending champion.

She is seeded second in Paris this year. Pliskova, meanwhile, has won just two of her six matches on clay in 2022.

On the men's side, Reilly Opelka is currently playing in Geneva, where he'll take on Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals later today. The American is seeded 17th at the French Open this year.

