Tennis couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will be trying their luck in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon on Friday, July 7.

The tennis professionals' love lives have been doing the rounds for some time now. Besides their off-court camaraderie, the couple has recently started to flaunt their relationship on-court too. For instance, Tsitsipas trained with his girlfriend, Badosa, ahead of his title defense in Mallorca. Earlier this month, the duo also trained together ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Recently, it was revealed in the mixed doubles schedule that Tsitsipas and Badosa will ply their trade in the mixed doubles category at Wimbledon and will lock horns with the American pair of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek. This collaboration between the couple has got tennis fans talking, with many of them poking fun at the news.

A fan on Twitter jokingly said that the final should be played between Alex de Minaur/Katie Boulter and Tsitsipas/Badosa, with the losers breaking up their relationship.

"the final should be deminaur/boulter vs tsitsidosa and the losers have to break up."

Another fan said that it was getting embarrassing for them now.

"I mean... it's getting embarrassing?"

Another fan poked fun at them by saying that they were looking forward to a Netflix episode highlighting their breakup.

"can’t wait for that breakup episode on netflix."

Another fan said that the couple will not succeed in singles so they are trying their luck at mixed doubles.

"I feel like they both know they are going to flop in singles so why not."

Another fan expressed their disgust at the 'cringeness' of the couple.

"Ugh if the ultra cringe all over social media isn’t enough, they’re gonna do it on the court too. Fair play."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Bill @veryseriousbill @TheTennisLetter Is there any way for me to mute tweets with both the names Tsitsipas and Badosa in them because I am beyond tired of seeing tweets about them @TheTennisLetter Is there any way for me to mute tweets with both the names Tsitsipas and Badosa in them because I am beyond tired of seeing tweets about them

Bill @veryseriousbill @TheTennisLetter Plus I hope they get bounced in straight sets @TheTennisLetter Plus I hope they get bounced in straight sets

Wimbledon 2023: Paula Badosa advances to 2R

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Paula Badosa won her first-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (July 5), advancing to the second round of the tournament. Up against Alison Riske-Amritraj, the Spaniard landed six aces as she beat the American, 6-3, 6-3.

Badosa, 25, last played at the Italian Open in May. The former World No. 2 lost to Jelena Ostapenko, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Rome.

Paula Badosa will take on Marta Kostyuk in the second round of Wimbledon. The Ukrainian defeated eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2, in the first round of the tournament.

