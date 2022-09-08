"Finally meeting this legend" - Ons Jabeur shares quality time with her idol Andy Roddick

Ons Jabeur spent some quality time with Andy Roddick, a former US Open champion who she called her "idol."

With her victory over Ajla Tomljanovic, Ons Jabeur made history by becoming the first African woman in the Open Era to make it to the US Open semifinals. The Tunisian defeated Serena Williams' slayer Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6(4) to advance to the last four of a Grand Slam back-to-back for the first time.

In a video posted on Twitter by US Open officials, the Tunisian had the chance to meet tennis great Andy Roddick after winning her quarterfinal match. The two appeared to be having a fantastic time as they engaged in lively conversation while beaming broadly. Expressing their admiration and respect for one another, they also gave each other a heartfelt hug.

Although it's unclear exactly what they conversed about, Andy Roddick can be heard telling Jabeur, "You are gonna make it."

Jabeur also shared a selfie with her idol Roddick on Twitter.

"Finally meeting this legend @andyroddick, #idol," Jabeur captioned her photo.

"I'm glad that I got the win and hopefully will continue and play even better for the next matches" - Ons Jabeur

Following her win against Ajla Tomljanovic, Ons Jabeur stated in her post-match press conference that she was happy to clinch the victory and hoped to play "even better" in upcoming rounds.

"You know, it's never easy to play Ajla. I knew I was coming to play a physical match. It was a good first set, and was hoping to win more easy on the second set, but it's me, you know, I just like the suspense," Ons Jabeur said.

"I like to take it to the tiebreak (smiling). But I'm glad that I got the win and hopefully will continue and play even better for the next matches," she added.

The Tunisian will lock horns with Caroline Garcia in the semifinals to take a step closer to her maiden Grand Slam title. Jabeur acknowledged that her forthcoming match with Garcia would be a tough one given her form.

"I know she plays really aggressive, and a tough game. So whoever is going to be able to impose her game is going to be in better form. So I will try to play my game. I will try to be me. Hopefully it's going to be a great match for both of us," Ons Jabeur acknowledged.

