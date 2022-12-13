"Finally Tracy Austin and I are the same age again" - Pam Shriver wishes the American on her 60th birthday

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion, Pam Shriver, wrote Tracy Austin a loving birthday wish, as the latter turned the same age as Shriver.

Winner of two Grand Slam titles and a former World No. 1, Austin was born on 12 December 1962. She officially retired in 1994 at the age of 31, following a number of injuries and a car accident in 1989.

Shriver, who celebrates her birthday on July 4, turned to social media to wish her compatriot and jokingly remarked that they are the same age again. She also cheered for the next decade of Austin's life.

"Finally @thetracyaustin and I are the same age again. It’s been a long time since July 4th to be older. Many happy returns and here is to the next decade!," Shriver wrote on Twitter.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver Finally @thetracyaustin and I are the same age again. It’s been a long time since July 4th to be older. Many happy returns and here is to the next decade! Finally @thetracyaustin and I are the same age again. It’s been a long time since July 4th to be older. Many happy returns and here is to the next decade! 😘😉

During their careers, Austin and Shriver have faced each other six times, with the former leading the head-to-head 4-2. In their last meeting at the 1981 Australian Open quarterfinals, Shriver won the match 7-5, 7-6(4).

Billie Jean King wishes Tracy Austin on her birthday

Billie Jean King sent her birthday greeting to Tracy Austin

Tennis icon Billie Jean King joined Pam Shriver in wishing Tracy Austin a happy 60th birthday.

78-year-old King is an advocate of gender equality and started the campaign for equality between men and women on tour. King's fight for equal prize money and the dearth of opportunities for female players led her to form the Women's Tennis Association in 1973.

Billie Jean King took to social media to wish her friend a happy birthday. She also touched upon the former World No. 1's record of being the youngest ever player to win the US Open Women's Singles title.

"Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to my friend and the youngest @usopen Women's Singles Champion in history, @thetracyaustin," Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter.

Tracy Austin etched her name in the record books when she beat Chris Evert in the final to win the 1979 US Open singles title. At the age of 16 years, 8 months and 28 days, she became the youngest ever US Open champion in the women's singles, a record that is yet to be broken.

She later went on to win the 1980 Wimbledon mixed doubles title and the 1981 US Open singles title. The American is also the youngest person ever to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, aged 30.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes