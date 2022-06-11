Finals Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek generated over 400 million impressions on Twitter during the French Open 

Top seed Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff to clinch her second French Open title in three years. The win at Roland Garros was Swiatek's sixth straight title this season.

The Pole, who has dominated the women's tennis scene since Ashleigh Barty's retirement, is being followed extensively on Twitter as is French Open runner-up Gauff.

Social was abuzz as The top two women at #RolandGarros were absolute stars, on and off the courtSocial was abuzz as @iga_swiatek won her 6th straight tournament. Fans also showed lots of love to runner-up @CocoGauff , who graduated high school 𝘢𝘯𝘥 made her first 1st Grand Slam final. The top two women at #RolandGarros were absolute stars, on and off the court ⭐️Social was abuzz as @iga_swiatek won her 6th straight tournament. Fans also showed lots of love to runner-up @CocoGauff, who graduated high school 𝘢𝘯𝘥 made her first 1st Grand Slam final. https://t.co/NLZHA84H2a

According to data released by Zoomph, the World No. 1 generated a staggering 196 million impressions on Twitter and also got people discussing her achievements as is evident from the 931,000 engagements displayed by the digital measurement platform.

Gauff, who advanced to a Grand Slam final for the first time, had Twitter impressions numbering 207 million, which in turn brought about 591,000 engagaments.

Brands promoted by the two tennis stars also benefitted immensely, with the Pole's exploits notching up $1.79 million in social value while Gauff's stood at $685,000.

Road to fame and success for Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff lost to Simona Halep in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2019

Swiatek's phenomenal rise has been a major talking point in tennis circles this season. The Pole was ranked World No. 54 when she beat top seed and World No. 2 Simona Halep in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open. She achieved this at a time when the Romanian was on a 17-match unbeaten streak.

#RolandGarros Swiatek stuns Halep!Teenager @iga_swiatek needs just 70 minutes to end Halep’s streak 6-1 6-2. Swiatek stuns Halep!Teenager @iga_swiatek needs just 70 minutes to end Halep’s streak 6-1 6-2.#RolandGarros https://t.co/dlh5372wsY

Victory against Sofia Kenin in the finals enabled Swiatek to become the lowest-ranked player to win the tournament since the introduction of the WTA ranking system.

Two years on, the 21-year-old began as the overwhelming favourite to win the Roland Garros title after having won five tournaments in a row.

A phenomenal run of hard-court title wins began at Doha and continued as she held aloft the trophies at both Indian Wells and Miami. A change of surface to clay did nothing to deter the Pole, who added the Stuttgart Open and Italian Open to her kitty.

With thirty-five wins in a row, the girl from Warsaw went past Serena Williams' tally of 34 successive wins and now stands level with Venus Williams for the longest ever unbeaten streak in the history of women's tennis.

At 18, Coco Gauff is yet to match the spectacular feats that Swiatek has achieved but did well enough at the French Open to be followed widely. The American did not drop a set en route to her maiden Grand Slam final, getting past the likes of Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens, and Martina Trevisan.

A dominant display by the 18-year-old American books a place in Saturday's final against Iga Swiatek.



telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/06… #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen semi-final: Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 Martina TrevisanA dominant display by the 18-year-old American books a place in Saturday's final against Iga Swiatek. #FrenchOpen semi-final: Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 Martina Trevisan A dominant display by the 18-year-old American books a place in Saturday's final against Iga Swiatek.telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/06… #RolandGarros

Gauff, who graduated from high school just before the start of the French Open, made history when she became the youngest player at 15 years and 3 months to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019 and also accounted for five-time champion Venus Williams.

