"Finals of Wimbledon, this is insane"- Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi sends heartwarming message after 27-year-old reaches maiden Grand Slam final

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi posted a heartwarming message on her Instagram story after the Australian booked his place in the Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to play Rafael Nadal in the semifinals on Friday but the latter withdrew due to an abdominal injury he suffered during the match against Taylor Fritz.

Kyrgios is in his maiden Grand Slam final and Hatzi wrote a heartfelt message on social media.

"Finals of Wimbledon. This is insane," Hatzi wrote. "I love you & we all can't wait to see you out there with all our support @k1ngkyrgios. When you have the right people around you, anything is possible"

Kyrgios wished Nadal a good recovery after the latter confirmed his withdrawal.

"Different players, different personalities," Kyrgios wrote. "@rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon, till next time...

The Australian has had a pretty impressive Wimbledon campaign so far, beating Paul Jubb and Filip Krajinovic in the first two rounds to set up a third-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He beat the Greek in four sets before overcoming Brandon Nakashima in five.

The World No. 40 sealed his place in the semifinals by defeating Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios will face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios is the first Australian to reach a Wimbledon final since Mark Philippoussis in 2003. He is also the first player from his country to reach a Grand Slam final since Lleyton Hewitt at the Australian Open in 2005.

Kyrgios will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon final. The Australian has a perfect head-to-head record against Djokovic, having beaten him in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in 2017 and the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters in the same year.

He trails 1-2 head-to-head against Norrie with the Brit winning their first encounter in Atlanta. The Aussie won their second meeting at the 2020 ATP Cup but was beaten 6-1, 6-4 in Atlanta last year.

The unseeded Kyrgios will look to win his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday and defeating him won't be easy for either Djokovic or Norrie.

