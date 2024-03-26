"Finger crossed for Andy Murray" - Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker & others send wishes to Brit after devastating ankle injury at Miami Open

Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker, along with several other players, expressed their well wishes to Andy Murray following the ankle injury he suffered at the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray's campaign at the Miami 1000 tournament came to an end when he lost to Tomas Machac 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) in the third round. During the third set, Murray was on his way to level the score at 5-5 when he rolled his left ankle, causing him to scream out in pain on the court. The ATP physiotherapist promptly provided medical attention to the Brit following the injury.

After the match, Andy Murray took to social media to share the extent of his injuries, revealing that he had suffered a full rupture of his ATFL (anterior talofibular ligament) and a near full-thickness rupture of his CFL (calcaneofibular ligament). As a result, the former World No. 1 announced that he would be taking a break for an "extended period" from the tennis circuit to focus on his recovery.

"Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right 😉 ," Murray captioned his Instagram post.

In response to Murray's announcement, numerous tennis players expressed their well wishes for his quick recovery. 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova, took to social media to extend her support, stating that she has her "fingers crossed" for the Brit's recovery.

"Yikes. Fingers crossed for Andy!" Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Boris Becker encouraged the 36-year-old to keep his dream alive of finishing his career at his home Grand Slam, the Wimbledon Championships, a title he has won twice in his career.

Other players, including Sloane Stephens, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Stan Wawrinka, and British players Naomi Broady and Neal Skupski, also extended their best wishes to Andy Murray during this challenging time.

"Tough one …. Keep your dream alive finishing on your own term! ( Wimbledon) 🙌🙌🙌 ," Becker commented.

"❤ ❤ ," Tomas Martin Etcheverry wrote.

"Speedy recovery!!!!!!! You’ll be back in no time!!!" Stephens commented.

"🙏🏻 🙏🏻 ❤️ ❤️ ," Stan Wawrinka commented.

"🙏 ❤️ ," Barbora Strycova commented.

"👏 ❤ ," Fabio Fognini wrote.

"Back stronger ❤️‍🩹," Neal Skupski commented.

"If anyone can do it, it’s you 💪 💪 ," Naomi Broady wrote.

"And you should have seen the coffee he had this morning to top off that news. Feel for you mate," Max Purcell wrote.

"Oh no 😢 I twitched when I saw it happen…Wishing you a good recovery! Can’t wait to see you back out there 🙏🏻 ," Sabine Lisicki commented.

"If anyone can do it, you can! Sending good vibes mate. You’re a f$cking Warrior! Love ya ❤ 🙌 ," Rennae Stubbs wrote.

"Warrior ❤ ," Juan Monaco commented.

Andy Murray: "I am looking forward to the end now"

Earlier this year, during an interview with the Daily Mirror, Andy Murray revealed he was "looking forward" to his retirement and the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

The former World No. 1 also made a special mention about playing in Miami, Florida where he has won the Miami Open twice (2009 and 2013) and has dedicated a significant amount of time to training and practicing in the city.

"I am looking forward to the end now, give my best the next few months and get to be at home with my family," Andy Murray said. "Miami has been a special place for me during my career. It's been my tennis home, really. I've done so much of my work and training and preparation here. I love the city."

Andy Murray also expressed pride in his ability to continue competing with younger players on the ATP Tour.

"To still be able to compete with these guys is a credit to myself and the work that I've done and the effort that I've put into this to keep myself in this position," he added.