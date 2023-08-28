"Fire his a** already!" - Martina Navratilova slams controversial Luis Rubiales as Spain fears expulsion from UEFA

Martina Navratilova has called for the firing of Spanish Football Association official Luis Rubiales after UEFA might consider expelling Spain from all competitions, according to reports.

Rubiales has been under scrutiny by the football world and fans since kissing female footballer Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent after the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

Spain defeated England on August 20 in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, with Rubiales making the inappropriate gesture at the trophy ceremony. Since then, he has denied the kiss was nonconsensual, with Hermoso issuing a public stating that it was.

Rubiales has refused to step down as the boss of the Spanish Football Association, and the organization has refused to fire him. According to reports from Spain, that has led to UEFA considering expelling Spain from all competitions.

Martina Navratilova, who has been vocal about the case since day one, reacted to the news on social media with a short, but clear message.

"Fire his a** already!" Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

All Spanish national teams and clubs fear being expelled by UEFA, which would mean they wouldn't be able to attend competitions such as the World Cup and the European Championship, Nations League, Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Rubiales' mother Angeles Bejar has since started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son. She told the state news agency EFE she would remain on hunger strike "night and day" until a solution is found to the "inhumane hounding" of her son.

Martina Navratilova believes Coco Gauff is 'ready to take the torch' from Serena Williams

Team USA at the 2020 Fed Cup featuring Serena Williams and Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has been the most hyped-up American tennis player prior to the 2023 US Open, and with good reason. The 19-year-old has won 11 of her last 12 matches, lifting the titles in Washington and Cincinnati.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Navratilova believes Gauff is ready to take the next step in her career in New York.

"I think she's ready to [receive] the torch but also I think she realizes that there's some big shoes to fill," Navratilova said, according to iNews. "The passing of the torch would be symbolically obviously going to Coco from Serena."

Martina Navratilova says "the spotlight will be on Coco," even though there are many American players that could go deep in the draw.

"But the spotlight will be on Coco, even though there are plenty of American players that are capable of making some big waves, including Sloane, and Madison, and Danielle Collins, as well. So I don't think she should be thinking about that that much," she stated.

"Jessica Pegula being the top-ranked American, she's got a good shot. She had a good summer as well. So I think Jessie and Coco will be supporting each other and maybe riding those waves. And Coco will be feeling it more," Martina Navratilova added.