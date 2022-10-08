Firenze Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2022 Firenze Open is a brand new tournament on the tennis calendar this year. The debut edition of the event has attracted quite a few big names.

World No. 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the field as the top seed. He's fighting for a spot in the ATP Finals, but a first-round loss at the Astana Open has made things a little complicated for him. The Canadian will be aiming to turn it around with a good run here.

Home favorites Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti are seeded second and third respectively. The former made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open and then competed at the Laver Cup, but has been missing in action since then. Musetti's semifinal showing at the recently concluded Sofia Open propelled him into the top 30 of the rankings, reaching a career-high of No. 27.

They'll be eager to put on a good show in front of the home crowd. Maxime Cressy is in the midst of a breakthrough season and will be aiming to keep the momentum going. The American is the fourth seed at the Firenze Open.

Aslan Karatsev, Brandon Nakashima, Jenson Brooksby and Alexander Bublik are some of the other well-known players in the mix. David Goffin, who sent World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz packing in the first round of the Astana Open, is also participating.

The Italian trio of Francesco Passaro, Francesco Maestrelli and Giulio Zeppieri are the wildcard recipients. Jannik Sinner, the highest-ranked player from the host country, was also set to participate but was forced to withdraw as he's recovering from an injury.

The inaugural edition of a tournament is always special and the Firenze Open promises to be no different in this regard. On that note, here's where one can catch all the action happening in the Italian city this week:

Firenze Open channel and live streaming list

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed at the Firenze Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes