"First daddy-daughter collab" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian enjoys a pancake-making session with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has shared a video of a pancake-making session with their daughter Olympia on social media.

The Reddit co-founder loves to spend time with his family and often shares moments with them. Ohanian described his recent Instagram post as their first daddy-daughter pancake collab.

"Our first daddy-daughter pancake collab," the 39-year-old's caption read.

Olympia seems to have taken an interest in making pancakes with her father, as evident from a video Ohanian shared earlier this month on Instagram. In it, the youngster's artistic side can be seen.

"It wasn't about becoming a father for me, it was about becoming a Papa, and that's something I've gotta work on every day. Soon Papa Pancakes are gonna be Olympia Pancakes at this rate. My little artist is getting to work," Alexis Ohanian's caption read.

Alexis Ohanian on the impact Serena Williams and Olympia have had on him

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia watching Serena Williams' first-round match at the US Open

In an interview with Money.com earlier this month, Alexis Ohanian reflected on leaving Reddit, the company he co-founded. He said that he went from being accountable to strangers who used his company's profits to becoming a father.

"I went from being accountable to millions and millions of strangers on the internet for coding bugs to gaining clarity that came from becoming a dad. Especially to a daughter of color, and especially with a mom, who… I have a front row seat to the s**t that she deals with," he said.

Ohanian added that he wanted to do good for the society. He expressed that his biggest desire was for people to come up to his daughter and tell her that they are just as proud of her father as they are of her mother.

"I want to make sure that there's just as many people who go up to my daughter and tell her how proud they are of her dad, and that the things that her dad did were remarkable as her mom," Ohanian said.

Serena Williams retired from tennis earlier this year after a stellar 27-year professional career that saw her win 23 singles Grand Slams. Her final tournament was the US Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes