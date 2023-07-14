"First session back" - Emma Raducanu gives update on surgery recovery, uses red light therapy during practice session

Emma Raducanu recently provided an update on her surgical recovery, revealing her use of red light therapy during practice sessions to aid her rehabilitation.

Raducanu is currently sidelined due to injuries, for which she underwent three significant surgeries earlier this year. Her last appearance on the court was at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The Brit has been plagued by a series of injuries since her title victory at the US Open a couple of years ago. She had to undergo surgeries on both her wrists and her ankle. These surgeries, unfortunately, prevented Raducanu from participating in both the French Open and her home Grand Slam - the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu recently took to social media to announce that she had completed her first training session since undergoing the surgeries.

She shared a picture of herself on a gym bike, donning a pair of infrared light-blocking glasses, all while being surrounded by an array of red LED light devices which are used in light therapy.

"First session backkk," Raducanu wrote.

“You have to ask for help if you need it” - Billie Jean King responds to Emma Raducanu calling the WTA Tour ‘completely brutal’

Emma Raducanu at the Madrid Open

In response to Emma Raducanu's comments regarding the WTA Tour, Billie Jean King has encouraged players to seek assistance from psychologists if they find themselves grappling with the challenges of the sport.

Raducanu shared her experiences regarding her injury struggles, the immense mental strain she has endured, and the constant scrutiny she faces. The British tennis sensation stated that she has learned invaluable lessons since her remarkable victory at the 2021 US Open.

The 20-year-old also spoke about how life on the WTA Tour was like swimming with sharks.

“I had to mature very quickly. What I have realized in the past two years, the tour and everything that comes with it, it's not a very nice, trusting and safe space. You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there,” she told told The Sunday Times.

Emma Raducanu further stated that the WTA Tour was "completely brutal".

“I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone… the tour is completely brutal,” she opined.

When questioned about Raducanu's statements, Billie Jean King acknowledged the challenges that professional athletes face and emphasized the importance of seeking assistance whenever necessary.

The former tennis star highlighted the demanding nature of a professional athlete's life and encouraged players to reach out for support when needed.

“Being a pro-athlete is hard. What do they expect? It is going to be difficult, but you’ve chosen to be a professional athlete. With that goes certain things that you have to look at. It’s competitive. You have to ask for help if you need it. We [athletes] are used to stiff upper lip, be tough. No. On the court maybe, but off the court, you need help. Ask for what you want and need,” King told CNN.

