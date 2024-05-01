Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa stealing the spotlight from the Russian with her appearance at the 2024 Madrid Open has left fans in splits.

The Russian's daughter cheered him on for the first time during Medvedev's first-round doubles match where he had teamed up with Tommy Paul to take on the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

The Italian duo defeated Paul and Medvedev in straight sets but the limelight was on the Russian's 18-month-old daughter Alisa, who was adorably seen screaming and was clearly uninterested in the match.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) hilariously reacted to Alisa being on the sidelines during the 28-year-old's match, with one of the fans saying how this was the first time that Medvedev couldn't yell shut up to the spectators.

"Daniil's first time when he can't say "Shut up” to the spectators"

Another fan lamented that Daniil Medvedev had missed the chance to show off in front of his daughter, who was uninterested in the match.

"noooo danya ruined the chance to show off in front of little queen and she didn't want to give a damn to what was happening on the court"

Here are a few other reactions from fans online:

"She is like her daddy, not interested in clay so much," said a fan.

"For a moment there i thought Alisa was gonna be called for hindrance," a fan joked.

"See, this is how a toddler behaves when they’re asked to just sit and watch! They move around, make noise, wreak havoc, try to get the attention! Rafa Jr was just born an old soul," a fan observed.

A few other fans were charmed by Alisa's adorable antics:

"They make her watch clay? Like she’s in the dirt like a dog?" another fan joked.

"How lovely to see all these tennis babies watching courtside, showing off their personalities and adorable antics, while remaining so well-behaved!" another fan mentioned.

"Lol #Meddy heard her and glanced over there. These kids are so cute, they’re stealing the limelight from their parents #MMOPEN" another fan said.

"It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev with his wife Daria

Daniil Medvedev married his wife Daria on September 12, 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter Alisa in October 2022.

During his 2024 Miami Open campaign, Medvedev spoke about the sacrifices his wife makes to help him carry on with his tennis and spend time with his daughter. The Russian also spoke about how Daria took on the arduous task of traveling with Alisa on the plane, which in the Russian's opinion was a very hard thing to do.

"It’s not easy with tennis, because if you want to see your daughter a lot, then your wife has to sacrifice a lot. She has to travel with the baby, and many times it’s her taking the plane and not me. Being on a plane with a baby is not easy. I’ve done it a couple of times. She’s done it ten times more than me," he said.

Daniil Medvedev will face Jiri Lehecka next in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.