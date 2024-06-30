"First time I feel I'm here to maybe win Wimbledon": Alexander Zverev makes bold statement; admits to having felt 'incapable' in previous editions

Alexander Zverev recently said that he believes he has what it takes to win the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. He acknowledged that he had been 'incapable' of winning the grasscourt Major in the previous editions.

Zverev is seeded fourth at Wimbledon and will kick off his campaign against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. While talking to the press before the start of the tournament at SW19, the German expressed that he was feeling good going into the tournament.

He cited his recent successes such as winning the 2024 Italian Open and his runner-up finish at the French Open as the reason behind his confidence.

The former World No. 2 stated that despite the disappointment of falling short in the final at Roland Garros, he is aiming to make a strong showing at Wimbledon this year and try and claim the title.

“I feel good, obviously, the last few tournaments have been very positive with that title in Rome. Of course, losing in the final at Roland Garros was disappointing, although it was a good tournament. I hope I can show that in this Wimbledon,” Alexander Zverev said (via Punto de Break).

Adding that he had this discussion with his brother Mischa, Alexander Zverev reaffirmed his belief in winning the Wimbledon title this year. However, he also claimed that this year's edition of the grasscourt Major appears to be one of the most competitive ones in the last two decades.

“I have talked about this with my brother, it is the first time I feel like I am here to compete, maybe to win the title. I didn’t feel like that in the previous years, I didn’t feel like I was capable. I also think it is the most open Wimbledon tournament we have had in the last 20 years in terms of favourites, potential winners. There are a lot of guys who have a good chance to win the tournament,” he added.

Alexander Zverev acknowledged that in previous years, the dominance of players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray made it challenging for others to secure the Wimbledon title. However, he believes that this year, several players, himself included, could potentially claim the title.

"I don't think that's happened for at least 20 years before Roger started playing. After Roger came Rafa, Novak and Andy. There was always a very limited number of guys really capable of competing and winning tournaments. I feel like this year is different, I can really say that I'm one of those guys who is going to do everything I can. It's a tournament where I need a little bit more luck, maybe more than in other Grand Slams," he said.

Alexander Zverev's best showings at Wimbledon were in 2017 & 2021

Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2024

Alexander Zverev's best results at Wimbledon came in 2017 and 2021 where he reached the fourth round.

In 2017, Zverev was seeded 10th and kicked off his campaign with a victory over Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3 in the first round. He then defeated both Frances Tiafoe and qualifier Sebastian Ofner in straight sets in the second and third rounds, respectively.

However, his run came to an end in the fourth round when he was defeated by sixth seed Milos Raonic in a closely contested match that ended 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6.

In 2021, Alexander Zverev was seeded fourth and began his Wimbledon campaign with a dominant victory against qualifier Tallon Griekspoor, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. He then ousted Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

Despite a hard-fought victory over 31st seed Taylor Fritz in the third round, where he won 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(4), Zverev's campaign came to an end in the fourth round, where he was defeated by 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in a thrilling five-setter that ended 4-6, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3, 4-6.

